Reading between the ‘sentences’: From Kalidasa to Coelho

Kalidasa, Saching Tendulkar, Barack Obama, Innocent, Benyamin, Paulo Coelho… they all share the same address inside the Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad.

Their words occupy shelves tucked around the welfare officer’s room, where books circulate among inmates who spend much of their lives waiting — for bail, hearings and decisions.

Reading has quietly become one of the most popular ways of enduring uncertainty here. Books become companions, distractions and, for many, the beginning of an unexpected habit.

Nearly 90 per cent of the inmates are remand prisoners. Since they are not legally subjected to routine prison labour, many suddenly find themselves with an agonising surplus of free time.

While some struggle with overthinking, officials estimate that between 60 and 80 per cent of inmates eventually turn to reading. The readers are as diverse, ranging from casual readers seeking distraction to highly educated inmates drawn to more intellectual works.

“Reading by itself is a path to reformation,” smiles Dr Mancy C Pareeth, the jail’s welfare officer.

“A crime often occurs at a flash point when a person becomes entirely self-absorbed. Reading systematically breaks that selfishness. It instils hope, reduces overthinking and engages the brain in a quiet transformation. The behavioural changes come later, but the psychological shift begins with the book.”