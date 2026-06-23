Footpaths for people, not vehicles: Kochi’s walkways remain a battle zone

A footpath is not a luxury paved out for pedestrians. It is a basic right. One that allows people to move safely without competing with vehicles for space on the road.
Yet across Kochi, pedestrians often find that right under threat. Walkways are blocked by parked vehicles, damaged by neglect and increasingly used by two-wheelers as shortcuts through traffic.
The issue has gained renewed attention following a Supreme Court ruling on June 19 that recognised the right to walk on a demarcated footpath as a Fundamental Right.
The apex court emphasised that pedestrian rights must take precedence over the movement of motorised vehicles and stressed that it was the duty of authorities to create, preserve and protect safe pedestrian infrastructure.
This has much relevance in a booming city like Kochi, where footpaths are routinely encroached upon and often treated as extensions of the roadway. This often forces pedestrians onto busy roads.
Residents as well as roadside shopkeepers across Kochi report frequent near-misses, particularly during peak hours. While not every incident results in a collision, pedestrians often find themselves stepping aside suddenly to avoid an oncoming scooter or motorcycle.
“Customers exiting stores often do not expect vehicles to be moving along the footpath,” says a shopkeeper.
Ramakrishna R, a sales executive from Vyttila, believes that public awareness is as important as enforcement. “Vehicles parked on footpaths often block pedestrian movement completely,” he says.
“Broken slabs, uneven tiles and potholes further add to the difficulties. He stressed that greater respect for pedestrian spaces and zebra crossings is needed to improve road safety.”
Sunil Kumar, a medical representative from Tripunithura, highlights the challenges faced by senior citizens.
“Narrow walkways, poorly maintained footpaths and vehicles suddenly appearing on pedestrian paths make walking stressful, particularly for elderly people and those with poor eyesight. They are not very agile,” he says.
The problem is visible across several busy stretches of the city, including MG Road, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Vyttila, Edappally, Thaikkudam, Marine Drive and areas around major railway stations and Metro corridors.
Moreover, many footpaths are themselves in poor condition.
Missing slabs, exposed utility boxes and dangling cables make walking difficult and, in some places, dangerous.
“What may seem like a minor obstruction — a parked scooter, a broken slab or a narrow passage — can make a footpath completely unusable,” says D Dhanuraj, chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy Research, which has conducted pedestrian audits in Ernakulam.
“Moreover, many footpaths are not designed as seamless pedestrian spaces. They are frequently interrupted by electric poles, transformers, junction boxes, bus stops and abrupt changes in height, making them inconvenient for pedestrians and inaccessible for wheelchair users and the elderly.”
According to him, poor design and weak enforcement compound the issue.
The traffic police acknowledges the issue.
“With rising vehicle numbers and growing congestion, monitoring every stretch of road is difficult,” says an inspector, requesting anonymity.
He adds that such violations stem not from necessity but impatience.
“Many riders break the law to save a few seconds in traffic,” the officer says.
“Using footpaths as shortcuts endangers both pedestrians and riders.”
Kerala is often regarded as one of the stricter states when it comes to traffic enforcement, with AI cameras, e-challans and regular checks helping to curb violations.
Yet, the continued misuse of footpaths shows that technology and enforcement alone are not enough.
“Better street design, stronger enforcement and regular maintenance are all part of the solution,” says Dhanuraj. “Above all, awareness is critical. Footpaths were built for people. Reclaiming them should not require constant policing.”
Change, perhaps, should begin with a simple understanding that the convenience of motorists cannot come at the cost of pedestrian safety. And, of course, some basic civic sense.
What happened to ‘Walkable Kochi’?
Launched in 2025, Walkable Kochi is a corporation initiative aimed at making the city safer and more pedestrian-friendly. As part of the programme, “walkability audits” have been conducted across 53 of the corporation’s 74 wards, focusing on key routes connecting schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stops, Metro stations and Water Metro terminals. The study examined footpath conditions, zebra crossings, accessibility, and challenges such as encroachments, waste dumping, and vehicle intrusion. “The audit has been consolidated into a digital dashboard for the corporation. Through this, authorities can access specific issues in any region with a click,” says a top official associated with the project spearheaded by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development. “Based on the findings, plans have been chalked out. There has been some delay in implementation due to the local body and assembly elections. Work is expected to begin soon.”
LAW POINTS
Section 184, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 – Dangerous Driving
Penalty: Fine from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 5,000 for a first offence, with higher penalties for repeat offences.
Section 281, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – Rash or negligent driving
Punishment: Up to 6 months’ imprisonment, or fine up to Rs 1,000, or both.
Section 122 read with Section 177, Motor Vehicles Act – Obstruction and improper parking. Penalty: Generally attracts a fine under MV Act provisions; local enforcement practices may vary.
Section 285, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – Danger or obstruction in public way
Penalty: Fine up to Rs 5,000
This story was reported by Akshay Babu for TNIE- Kerala
With inputs from Manisha VCS