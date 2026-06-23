Footpaths for people, not vehicles: Kochi’s walkways remain a battle zone

A footpath is not a luxury paved out for pedestrians. It is a basic right. One that allows people to move safely without competing with vehicles for space on the road.

Yet across Kochi, pedestrians often find that right under threat. Walkways are blocked by parked vehicles, damaged by neglect and increasingly used by two-wheelers as shortcuts through traffic.

The issue has gained renewed attention following a Supreme Court ruling on June 19 that recognised the right to walk on a demarcated footpath as a Fundamental Right.

The apex court emphasised that pedestrian rights must take precedence over the movement of motorised vehicles and stressed that it was the duty of authorities to create, preserve and protect safe pedestrian infrastructure.

This has much relevance in a booming city like Kochi, where footpaths are routinely encroached upon and often treated as extensions of the roadway. This often forces pedestrians onto busy roads.

Residents as well as roadside shopkeepers across Kochi report frequent near-misses, particularly during peak hours. While not every incident results in a collision, pedestrians often find themselves stepping aside suddenly to avoid an oncoming scooter or motorcycle.

“Customers exiting stores often do not expect vehicles to be moving along the footpath,” says a shopkeeper.

Ramakrishna R, a sales executive from Vyttila, believes that public awareness is as important as enforcement. “Vehicles parked on footpaths often block pedestrian movement completely,” he says.

“Broken slabs, uneven tiles and potholes further add to the difficulties. He stressed that greater respect for pedestrian spaces and zebra crossings is needed to improve road safety.”