From mallika to miyazaki

Compared to usual markets where mangoes are kept and bought based on their appearance, here, the mangoes are carefully selected so that visitors can enjoy their taste. “Visitors are encouraged to try different varieties before buying, allowing them to experience the distinct flavours of each fruit. Our aim is to bring back the nostalgic era of mangoes,” says an organiser.

The festival also features a range of stalls with different value-added products. The stalls offer everything from books and homemade pickles to food items and other household products.

Mango saplings priced between `300 and `1,500 are also on sale, with Japanese Miyazaki mango plants drawing the attention of gardening enthusiasts. An added perk is that the `50 entry ticket is also a voucher for a discount on mango-scented perfume.

Though the gates open at 11am, the festival truly awakens at around 5pm. Alongside the mango and jackfruit displays, these stalls add to the festive atmosphere and attract both children and adults.

The festival will conclude on June 30

This article was reported by Nihita Chinnu Sibu for TNIE -Kerala