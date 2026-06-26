House of Canarinho C/O Salu P Paul, Mekkad

Salu P Paul’s Brazil-themed home in Mekkad near Angamaly stands as a testament to the unwavering loyalty of a football fan. Drenched in Brazil’s iconic yellow and green, complete with flags, murals of players and themed fencing, the house has become a local attraction and a symbol of the cultural connection many Malayalis share with the five-time world champions.

For Salu, supporting Brazil is not a seasonal affair but a passion that has remained unchanged since his school days.

“This is my sixth World Cup decorating the house. I have been supporting Brazil since I was in the seventh standard,” he says. “Back then, legends like Roberto Carlos, Zico and Sócrates were the players I admired.”

His attachment to the Canarinho dates back to a time when football brought communities together. One of his fondest memories is watching matches alongside his father, when neighbours and relatives would gather around a television set.

“The enthusiasm for the sport was something else,” he recalls.

Among the many moments he cherishes, one stands out — the brilliance of Brazilian legend Sócrates, known for his penalty shots.

“Even until the final second, nobody could predict with which leg he would take the kick. His penalties were unstoppable,” Salu says.

Though decades have passed, his love for the Seleção has only deepened. The house he currently lives in is his second ‘Brazilian home’. Soon after his marriage, his first house was also painted in the canary yellow.

“When I started building this house itself, all the preparations had already begun. The paint colours, flag designs on the walls and even the murals of players,” he says.

The latest makeover took nearly a month, involving fresh coats of paint and banners. While Salu has no exact estimate of the expenses involved, he says the additional decorations were undertaken with the support of fellow members of the fans association.