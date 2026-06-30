A space for anything under the sky

One random evening in 2022, a board-game enthusiast put out a call on Reddit asking whether anyone in Kochi would be interested in joining him for a game.

The question received dozens of responses — a sign that many like-minded people wanted to connect. Following the post, a few strangers showed up at a café, played a game or two, and went home. This was Kochi Overboard’s first-ever gathering.

Four years later, the community hosts everything from board-gaming sessions and anime meetups to creative writing workshops, picnics and karaoke nights. With events planned every weekend, they want no one in Kochi to experience boredom.

“We like to think of it as a safe third place,” says Suryadev, a member of the community. “It’s a space outside home and work, where people can gather, strike up conversations and build a sense of belonging.”

Regular events here include board-gaming sessions, weekly rounds of Blood on the Clocktower — a social deduction game — and Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. But the organisers are equally interested in experimenting with unusual ideas.

“One recent event was Plant Bingo, where participants learned to identify plants through a game of Bingo. For another game, we recreated the format of the popular television show Family Feud,” says Suryadev.

The community organises both paid and free events. While some activities have a participation fee to cover venue and operational costs, others are open to all. Recent free gatherings have included a community picnic at Panampilly Nagar, where participants spent the evening playing games and getting to know one another in a relaxed setting. They have also organised creative writing workshops and online gaming sessions.

While the activities vary every weekend, Suryadev believes it is the sense of community that keeps people coming back. Some members attend events regularly, drawn less by the specific activity and more by the opportunity to spend time with like-minded people.

“It’s a community people trust,” he says, as people gather at the events, open and eager to explore newer sides of themselves as well.