Get ready for some drama, here comes Kochi Theatre Fest!

The city will soon exude a touch of ‘drama’ as it is set to host the inaugural edition of Kochi Theatre Festival at Chavara Cultural Centre from March 21 to 25.

Organised by theatre group Lokadharmi and cultural collective Samooh to mark the birth centenary of legendary thespian and film actor P J Antony, the festival will include plays, film screenings, lectures and group discussions.

“The event will create a space where thespians, students and audiences can meet and exchange ideas,” says festival director Chandradasan, founder of Lokadharmi. “Theatre veterans such as Nilambur Ayisha, Artist Sujathan, E T Varghese, K M Dharman and Kumar Varma will be honoured during the festival.”

The festival opens with ‘Tamasha’, directed by Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry and based on the writings of Saadat Hasan Manto. Other productions include ‘Koo-Hoo – An Anthology on Rails’ by Arunlal, and ‘Kizhavanum Kadalum’, an adaptation of ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ by Ernest Hemingway.

The festival will also feature plays such as ‘Porattu’ by Panchami Theatres and ‘Chappa’ by Nandiyattukunnam Nataka Arangu.