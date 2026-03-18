100 years of ‘Lord Willingdon’, the dredger behind Willingdon Island of Kochi

"It seemed as if all the blue lagoons of the southern seas had come to rest in the wide bosom of Mother India at Cochin.”

These were the words penned by Robert Bristow in his autobiography ‘Cochin Saga’ (1959), as he recalled his first impression of this maritime city.

Shortly after his arrival in April 1920, the stillness and calm of this historic town gave way to the industrious vision of the harbour engineer. What followed was a decade-long effort to build a modern port in Kochi.

It was no easy feat. The main challenge was a rock-like sand bar guarding the entrance to the naturally formed Kochi port.

The port itself dates back centuries, formed after the great deluge of 1341. From 1795, it came under British rule. Yet, despite its long history, it posed a major limitation.

“The issue was that large steel vessels couldn’t enter the port due to the sand bar,” notes artist and historian Bony Thomas.

“To unload the goods and carry it back, people then used country boats, an elaborate and tiresome process.”

Bristow’s idea was to reclaim land within the backwaters. This vision not only enabled the construction of a modern port but also led to the creation of the man-made wonder that we now know as Willingdon Island.

To achieve this, he needed a powerful dredger. An order was placed with the Scottish firm Wm Simons & Co Ltd, as noted in ‘A Queen’s Story: Five Centuries Of Cochin Port’ by former bureaucrat and writer D Babu Paul.

The dredger was named after the then-governor of Madras Presidency: 'Lord Willingdon'. This is the story of that vessel. One that worked tirelessly for Kochi port, and ultimately sank in its service.