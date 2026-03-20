A small ‘cave mosque’ with a big message

In a quiet corner of Ernakulam district, a mosque has been drawing attention for its small size and large message.
Built in 2023 at Allungal in Puthenkurish near Kothamangalam, Masjid al Mubashireen, just 80sq.ft in area, is believed to be the world’s smallest mosque. Beyond its scale, it serves as a spiritual space where people of all faiths can come together in silence, prayer, and reflection.
Tucked beneath the surface in a cave-like structure, the mosque offers an atmosphere of deep stillness, far removed from the chaos above. It can accommodate up to 10 people at a time, making every visit an intimate experience.
The idea behind the mosque came from Yunus Shah Qadiri Chishthi, popularly known as Khwaja Sidheeque Peer, a Sufi practitioner and president of the MAGS (Majlis Al Gousi Sidheequeya) Charitable Society.
What began as a personal prayer space soon evolved into something far greater in spirit.
“Sufism does not promote any one religion. It teaches love for everyone. For me, Sufism is an experience of joy that grows from life itself,” says Sidheeque Peer.
The journey, however, was not without resistance. “Many people criticised my idea at first, but I believed that a place built on love and unity would eventually speak for itself,” he recalls.
Working alongside a small group of disciples, Sidheeque Peer personally oversaw the design and construction. “The mosque was entirely self-funded by the group,” he says.
“It took nearly two years to complete, as construction work happened only on Sundays and days when members were free. In reality, the structure was made in 65 days.”
The premises include meditation rooms open to all, where visitors can spend minutes or hours in silence. For unfamiliar visitors, ID proof is required before entering these spaces. “Some sit for about 30 minutes, but there are people who spend an entire day in meditation,” says Sidheeque Peer.
The mosque also facilitates Khalwat, a Sufi spiritual retreat involving periods of seclusion lasting 21, 41, or 90 days. Cut off from the world, devotees focus entirely on prayer and discipline, supported by the natural calm of the underground setting.
For those involved, the mosque is more than a structure. “This mosque stands as a reminder that humanity rises above religion,” says Abhinas Chishthi, who is part of MAGS. “It was born out of love and devotion to our guru and built through the collective effort of our small group.”
Another member, Siddeeque Chishthi, echoes the sentiment. “Masjid Al Mubashireen stands as a message of love and unity. People of any religion or gender can come here, sit together, pray, and experience inner peace.”
Interestingly, its ‘record-breaking’ status was discovered only after completion.
“It was never my intention to build the smallest mosque in the world,” says Sidheeque Peer. “After finishing, I realised its uniqueness and decided to apply for the record.”
The mosque received recognition with the Camel International Award from Arabian World Records on February 9, 2025, noting its size and its message of harmony. In size, its closest comparison is Hyderabad’s Jinn Masjid, which measures about 110sq.ft.
Today, the site attracts a steady stream of visitors. Local auto driver Ibrahim Mohammed Parambil says tourists, including foreigners, often make a stop here. “Some tour operators have added this place to their itineraries,” he says.
Despite the popularity, the mosque has no donation box. “Visitors often seek to contribute money, but we haven’t felt the need for it,” says Sidheeque Peer. “Our only aim is to spread the message of harmony and oneness of divinity.”