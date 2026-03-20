A small ‘cave mosque’ with a big message

In a quiet corner of Ernakulam district, a mosque has been drawing attention for its small size and large message.

Built in 2023 at Allungal in Puthenkurish near Kothamangalam, Masjid al Mubashireen, just 80sq.ft in area, is believed to be the world’s smallest mosque. Beyond its scale, it serves as a spiritual space where people of all faiths can come together in silence, prayer, and reflection.

Tucked beneath the surface in a cave-like structure, the mosque offers an atmosphere of deep stillness, far removed from the chaos above. It can accommodate up to 10 people at a time, making every visit an intimate experience.

The idea behind the mosque came from Yunus Shah Qadiri Chishthi, popularly known as Khwaja Sidheeque Peer, a Sufi practitioner and president of the MAGS (Majlis Al Gousi Sidheequeya) Charitable Society.

What began as a personal prayer space soon evolved into something far greater in spirit.

“Sufism does not promote any one religion. It teaches love for everyone. For me, Sufism is an experience of joy that grows from life itself,” says Sidheeque Peer.

The journey, however, was not without resistance. “Many people criticised my idea at first, but I believed that a place built on love and unity would eventually speak for itself,” he recalls.