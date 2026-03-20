Rich blend of traditional, tribal dance & music at Biennale fest

The Kochi Muziris Foundation is presenting a three-day music and dance festival — ‘Art...Time…Conflict’, from March 20 to March 22. Curated by Keli Ramachandran, the festival will bring musicians from diverse backgrounds and traditions to the city.

The festival opens on March 20 at 7 pm with a recital by renowned dilruba and taus artist Sandeep Singh, who is known for his nuanced style of playing the traditional stringed instrument.

The taus, which has roots in north Indian classical and Sikh musical traditions, is rarely heard on contemporary stages, making the performance a unique experience.

Sandeep, who started training under his father at the age of 12, is also involved in reviving the string instruments. He became the first artist to play the dilruba and taus at the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, with prominent Raagis (Sikh devotional singers). He will be accompanied on the tabla by Harmeed Singh.