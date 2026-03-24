Blues and blooms

A group of friends is gearing up for a night ride. Their destination: Kumbalangi.

Under the cover of night, people arrive in droves from far and wide to this tranquil land by the backwaters to see the magic of ‘kavaru’, the local term for the annual phenomenon of bioluminescence bloom.

Cut to the next scene: “Kavaru season gives us more trouble than benefits,” says Prince, a disgruntled fisherman in the village.

These are the two sides of Kumbalangi — one experienced by visitors, and the other lived daily by its residents.

And this contrast forms the core of the recently released documentary ‘Kavaru: The Price of Glow’ by budding filmmaker Akhil Devan.

The idea for the documentary, presented by filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and featuring Kumbalangi Nights writer Syam Pushkaran, came to Akhil when he himself visited the island as a tourist during the kavaru season.

“There were hundreds of people all walking and running, loudly talking, having a gala time. All were walking towards the prawn farms,” he recalls.

“When we reached the spot, many were swimming in the farm, throwing stones and stirring the water. The excitement, though, wasn’t reflected on the faces of those guiding us.”

For Kumbalangi natives, kavaru is nothing new; they have seen it since childhood. “But for us, this was something you only saw in the film ‘Kumbalangi Nights’,” Akhil says.