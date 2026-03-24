The friendly ghosts that ‘haunt’ Kochi flats

Every year, Kochi draws aspiring young people to the city in search of jobs and better opportunities. Every year, the rents go higher, and house hunting becomes a difficult and costly affair.

But every once in a while, you luck out and find that perfect place with all the amenities — even a housemate. But is there a catch?

This question is being explored as a viral trend on Instagram featuring houses available at surprisingly cheap rents. And the answer is — “because they were haunted”.

The houses in these videos are not old, eerie or ghostly. They look like usual spaces that are ‘lived-in’ and occupied by common people.

Some featured the song ‘Aatmave po… ’ from ‘Romancham’, others ‘Oru murai’ from the classic ‘Manichitrathazhu’. One such content creator, Ajeesh Ashokan’s reel, which garnered four million views, shows him scared and slowly waking up to the sound of the song from ‘Manichitrathazhu’ playing in the distance.

The Malayalam text on the reel reads ‘When you get a 3bhk in Ernakulam Town for `10,000’. The video is playful; it cuts the tension with dry humour. The room is dark, but the tenant Ajeesh carries on.

“I had experienced really spooky incidents when living with a few friends in Kakkanad and Palarivattom. We would hear the sound of furniture moving. This happened around three years ago.”