A festival of food and its many meanings

Food can play multiple roles in society, and it means different things to different people. Kulam – The Festival of Food in Cultural Discourse aims to explore these aspects of food during a two-day festival on March 28 and 29, at the Cochin Club in Fort Kochi.

Curated by Tanya Abraham, the festival comes from the idea that food is not just about taste, but has many layers to it. The inspiration to dedicate a whole festival to food came after she curated a collateral work during the previous edition of Kochi Biennale.

“My curatorial work invited projects that involved food. I always find it an interesting medium because it connects with everyone easily. Food has a certain positioning, which is much more than just about eating or flavour,” she says. “We are intricately linked to the idea of food.”

The word Kulam, meaning a gathering, holds the spirit of the event. Tanya calls it a “contact zone” — a space where people, practices and ideas will intersect. Over two days, artists, chefs, writers, researchers and performers will come together to celebrate food.

It is not quite a food festival, she says, nor a literary gathering or an art exhibition, but something that deliberately blurs all three.

“We are deconstructing,” she says. “Suppose we take a novel, it will not just be ‘discussed’, we will break it down, discuss it with a chef and create food that is inspired by it, changing the dynamics,” she explains.