Remembering Poyikayil Appachan through a musical eve of resistance & memory

Music, songs and poems have been used as tools of resistance. Throughout history, they have helped to raise a voice against oppression, spread strong messages of resistance, and bring communities together.

‘Paattum Parachilum’ — a musical evening of resistance and memory dedicated to social reformer Poykayil Appachan, will take place at Monsoon Culture, Mattancherry, at 5.30pm on March 28. The event is part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s collateral programmes.

The evening will feature Poyikayil Appachan’s songs and poems, which formed the core of his deeply political expression. Born into a Dalit family, he was one of the strongest voices against caste oppression in Kerala’s modern history. He founded the Prathyaksha Raksha Daiva Sabha (PRDS), paving the way for a radical movement against caste oppression.

The musical performance will be led by Ratheesh Shanthipuram, Unni Ragadhwani and Adithya Rajan Budhanoor, who are part of the PRDS. The performance will be followed by a discussion led by academicians Ajay Sekhar and Vinil Paul.

“His songs were the main aspect of the resistance; they had the power to move you to tears. The event will bring back these songs in their most authentic form,” says Vinil Paul. “An interesting aspect of the performance will be the use of a unique instrument called the ‘Karu and Maram’, which has a strong bass sound. It is an instrument that we don’t usually see anywhere, but this community has used it for ages. They will also use other instruments like the ‘Thakil’.”

Ajay, who has translated Poykayil Appachan’s works into English, speaks about their nature.