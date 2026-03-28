A ‘sombre’ finish to the 6th edition of Kochi Biennale

The curtain falls on another edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, even as the shadow of a sexual assault allegation looms over it. With only a few days remaining, this is the last opportunity for those who have been putting off their visit to the exhibition before it closes on March 31.

This edition, inaugurated on December 12, 2025, saw a footfall of 1.6 lakh visitors within the first 20 days, with the number crossing 2.4 lakh in a month. The final count, however, will be announced soon.

“I don’t think we’ve had such a diverse programme before, with so many moving parts at the Biennale,” says Mario D’souza, programming director of the Biennale.

“Almost every day has been truly full,” he says. “For us, it has been a phenomenal moment. The Students’ Biennale, too, has been incredible, bringing together diverse ideas and approaches from established art schools as well as smaller regional institutions across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the Northeast. It’s truly been a moment of pride and satisfaction, and a huge learning curve from previous editions — one that has brought together a deeply engaged public,” he adds.

Looking ahead, he says, there are plans to develop the Students’ Biennale into a sustained series of workshops, expanding activities across Kerala and into other parts of the country through off-sites and satellite programmes.”

The closing weekend of the 6th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale will feature a rich blend of performance, sound, and experimental practices across venues.