Zappy Holidays

Summer vacation is when childhood’s most lasting memories are made. It’s the time to slow down. Schools are closed and there’s no early morning rush, so you can catch up on some much-needed sleep, reconnect with friends and family, and explore interests beyond the classroom.

For many children, it’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up new skills or dig deeper into hobbies they enjoy. May be it is sports, arts, or even scientific experiments.

Across the city, a wide range of summer camps are being held, from arts and theatre to sports, science, and life skills. Whether it’s creative expression or active learning, there’s something for every age and interest.

Here’s a list of camps being held in the city this summer.

Theatre Camp

Mazhavillu, a theatre-based summer programme by Lokadharmi, will introduce children to theatre, movement, and storytelling practices. For children aged between 8 and 16, the camping will include acting exercises with activities like music, craft, and collaborative play, helping participants build confidence and stage presence while exploring creative expression.

When: April 21 to 25

Where: Lokadharmi Theatre, Vypeen

Registration: 9746694534

Fun and games

A vibrant summer camp for children aged between 8 and 15. The programme includes a wide range of activities such as Zumba dance, art and craft, drawing, colouring, and roleplay in a playful environment for children to learn, socialise, and stay active during the holidays

When: May 13 to 17

Where: TDM Hall, Ernakulam

Registration: 9447068757