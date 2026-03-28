Zappy Holidays

Summer vacation is when childhood’s most lasting memories are made. It’s the time to slow down. Schools are closed and there’s no early morning rush, so you can catch up on some much-needed sleep, reconnect with friends and family, and explore interests beyond the classroom.
For many children, it’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up new skills or dig deeper into hobbies they enjoy. May be it is sports, arts, or even scientific experiments.
Across the city, a wide range of summer camps are being held, from arts and theatre to sports, science, and life skills. Whether it’s creative expression or active learning, there’s something for every age and interest.
Here’s a list of camps being held in the city this summer.
Theatre Camp
Mazhavillu, a theatre-based summer programme by Lokadharmi, will introduce children to theatre, movement, and storytelling practices. For children aged between 8 and 16, the camping will include acting exercises with activities like music, craft, and collaborative play, helping participants build confidence and stage presence while exploring creative expression.
When: April 21 to 25
Where: Lokadharmi Theatre, Vypeen
Registration: 9746694534
Fun and games
A vibrant summer camp for children aged between 8 and 15. The programme includes a wide range of activities such as Zumba dance, art and craft, drawing, colouring, and roleplay in a playful environment for children to learn, socialise, and stay active during the holidays
When: May 13 to 17
Where: TDM Hall, Ernakulam
Registration: 9447068757
Art of movement
A thoughtfully-designed summer programme, Picnic 4.0 blends art, movement, storytelling, and social awareness into a meaningful experience for children. Organised by Thudippu Dance Foundation, the camp introduces kids to diverse practices—from theatre and filmmaking to sign language and the basics of the Indian Constitution.
When: April 6 to 30
Where: Blue Collar Collective, Palachuvadu
Registration: 7594987928
Holistic camp
A structured camp focusing on personal development, this programme combines psychology-based learning, career awareness, and interactive activities. Designed for holistic growth, it introduces children to emotional intelligence, discipline, and life skills in an engaging way.
When: April 7-11 & April 21-25, May 5-9 & May 12-16
Where: National Academy of Behavioural Sciences, Kadavanthra
Registration: www.nabs.org.in/summercamp
Creative learning
A creative camp offering a mix of art, craft, nature walks, cooking, and games. Organised by Art Planet Cochin, the programme focuses on experiential learning through hands-on activities and group engagement, making it ideal for younger children.
When: March 30 to April 10
Where: The Art Planet Thrikkakara
Registration: www.artplanetcochin.com
Cooking to dance
This fun camp offers everything, from art & craft, cooking, science activities, splash pool fun, music, dance, public speaking, and creative writing.
When: : April 6 to 30 & May 4 to 28
Where: Funcastle Preschool, Mamangalam
Registration: 90373 61596, 88912 07751
Up close with science
Cusat is organising a science learning and personality development programme designed for discovery, creativity, and skill building. Open to students from classes 5 to 10.
When: April & May
Where: CUSAT, Kalamassery
Fee: Rs7,500
Registration: 9188219863 | csiscusat@gmail.com
Skateboarding
Decathlon is organising a skateboarding training, including basic tricks, riding techniques, and ramp introduction, in this camp. The programme is open to children aged 6 and above.
When: April to May 2026 (multiple batches)
Where: Decathlon, Kalamassery
Registration: 89218 89697, 99614 10011
Robotics to Martial Arts
Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra is organising a summer camp for various fields. From boxing, fencing, karate, tennis, volleyball, and gymnastics to even robotics, the organisation offers a variety of programmes.
When: From April
Where: Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra
Registration: 97472 15853
Scuba diving
Scuba Cochin is holding basic scuba diving training sessions for children this summer. The camp will be conducted over 5 working days, and is open to children aged 10 and above. The classes will be led by certified scuba instructors.
When: April 1 to May 30
Where: Scuba Cochin, GCDA Shopping Centre, Kadavanthra
Registration: 98478 49999, 89436 51111
Residential class
Jain University’s residential summer school is designed for students who have completed Class 10 or 12. The programme combines expert talks, hands-on workshops, and exposure visits. Register before April 14
When: April to May
Where: Jain University, Kakkanad
Registration: jainuniversitykochi.com
Cricket coaching
A focused cricket coaching programme by Tripunithura Cricket Club, this camp is designed to introduce children to the fundamentals of the game while also refining the skills of young players. It is suitable for both beginners and those looking to improve their game during the holidays.
When: April
Where: Palace Oval Ground, Tripunithura
Registration: 9447873497
Football Camps
Barça Academy is organising a three-day training camp in Kochi for children between six and 18 years. The camp will be held in Maharaja’s College Ground. Participants can learn from Barça Academy technical director and coaches who will fly in from Barcelona to Kochi for the camp. Supercpach Muthoot FC is also holding a football camp with professional trainers and coaches from Europe. It is open to girls and boys aged between 5 and 15.
When: Barça: May 7 to 9; Muthooth FC: April 6 to May 30
Where: Maharaja’s Ground, Supercoach Muthoot Football Club, Panampilly Nagar
Registration: india.barcaacademy.com; 90728 87754 (WhatsApp)
Music & Dance
Renowned singer Minmini’s music school — Joy’s Academy of Performing Arts is organising artistic vacation classes for children of all ages. The classes range from piano, keyboard, guitar, ukulele, violin, drums, tabla, western vocal, carnatic vocal, light music, film song training with karaoke, cinematic dance and classical dance
When: April & May
Where: Joy’s Academy of Performing Arts, Pukkattupady
Registration: 90745 64020