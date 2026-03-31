A journey into Russia’s cold, macabre heart

Even wars cannot forever prevent those bitten by the travel bug from packing their bags and going on an adventure. The latest set to go on such a journey is a group of 10 senior citizens from Kerala, comprising people from across the state.

They took off on March 24 from Kochi and made their way to Siberia via Dubai. Their quest? To experience the climes, cultures, traditions, and history of the coldest inhabited place in the world.

What makes the group and the trip unique is the fact that, until now, no journey has been attempted to Oymyakon in Siberia.

“Such a trip is very tough to plan and execute,” says Benny Panukulangara, MD of Benny’s Royal Tours. According to him, the place is so remote that there are no specific resorts or hotels available.

“The tourists are hosted by the residents of Oymyakon. The people of Oymyakon, located in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia), Russia, are primarily Yakuts. They are a Turkic ethnic group native to North Siberia, with a population of approximately 450-800 residents,” he adds.

He claimed that it is for the first time in Kerala’s history that a group from the state is visiting the world’s coldest permanently inhabited settlement. The group went to Oymyakon after being invited by the Tourism Department.

For the group, it was the first time experiencing such low temperatures. “The temperature here goes below -30 degrees Celsius,” says 85-year-old Gopinathan, a doctor at the Metropolitan Hospital in Thrissur.

An ardent traveller, Gopinathan found the lifestyle and cuisine of the Yakuts very different from anywhere in the world. “They eat a lot of meat,” he says.