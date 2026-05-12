Kochi’s busiest registrar office runs out of space

Marriage registrations and property documentation are considered among the most significant milestones in people’s lives. Yet in Kochi, many of these legal rigmaroles unfold inside a cramped government office that appears frozen in another era.

Tucked inside a congested rented building near KPCC Junction, the sub-registrar office — which handles hundreds of legal and financial transactions every day — continues to function in conditions that many visitors describe as inadequate.

For citizens arriving to register property deeds, file financial documents or complete marriage registrations, the experience often ends in frustration. The setting indeed betrays the notion of a modern city.

First, the office on MG Road itself is difficult to locate. With no proper signage and heavy traffic surrounding the building, first-time visitors often struggle to find the premises. And there is no parking space.

The office handles several critical services — including property, marriage and KSFE chitty filings, all of which attract a steady stream of visitors every day. For the public, the lack of facilities often turns routine procedures into an ordeal.

“It’s like a hidden antique space, a top-secret office camouflaged inside an urban setting,” quips Vinod A, who recently visited the office for the registration of an apartment. “There is not even a board outside. Moreover, I had to circle the area two times to find a parking spot nearby.”