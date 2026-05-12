Kochi’s busiest registrar office runs out of space

Marriage registrations and property documentation are considered among the most significant milestones in people’s lives. Yet in Kochi, many of these legal rigmaroles unfold inside a cramped government office that appears frozen in another era.
Tucked inside a congested rented building near KPCC Junction, the sub-registrar office — which handles hundreds of legal and financial transactions every day — continues to function in conditions that many visitors describe as inadequate.
For citizens arriving to register property deeds, file financial documents or complete marriage registrations, the experience often ends in frustration. The setting indeed betrays the notion of a modern city.
First, the office on MG Road itself is difficult to locate. With no proper signage and heavy traffic surrounding the building, first-time visitors often struggle to find the premises. And there is no parking space.
The office handles several critical services — including property, marriage and KSFE chitty filings, all of which attract a steady stream of visitors every day. For the public, the lack of facilities often turns routine procedures into an ordeal.
“It’s like a hidden antique space, a top-secret office camouflaged inside an urban setting,” quips Vinod A, who recently visited the office for the registration of an apartment. “There is not even a board outside. Moreover, I had to circle the area two times to find a parking spot nearby.”
Those who finally make their way there are greeted by a narrow staircase, limited seating, crowded corridors and a suffocating atmosphere. “There is only a wooden bench outside. People jostle for space,” says K Unni, a senior citizen.
“We went there for property documentation. My wife, who had recently undergone knee surgery, was forced to stand outside for an hour, as there was no space to sit. What was supposed to be a happy occasion in our retired lives was a painful experience literally.”
Maya (name changed) also faced similar ‘pain’ recently as she and her partner had to wait for a couple of hours to get their marriage registered.
“We made the mistake of wearing wedding attires, as our friends had planned a reel shoot,” she says.
“Both of us were left sweating, sitting on the staircase outside. The gang’s videographer, however, was the only one happy, as he could shoot us in what he called ‘vintage vibe’.”
Inside, too, the space crunch is evident. “Nearly 50 employees work in congested conditions where even basic facilities are scarce,” reveals an official, requesting anonymity.
“This is a rented building. The original office near the Ernakulam South railway station was handed over for the Kochi Metro project. What was initially meant to be a temporary arrangement has now stretched to more than a decade without a permanent solution.”
The official adds that requests have been submitted to move the office to a place with better facilities — “for citizens as well as employees”.
“The office is extremely congested. You can see for yourself this is not an ideal atmosphere for conducting such public services,” the official says in a hushed tone.
Former councillor Padmaja Menon highlights that this has been a longstanding grievance. “This was a major issue during my time as councillor,” she adds. “It reflects the stagnation within the system.”
Current councillor K V P Krishnakumar agrees. “This office handles the highest number of registrations in Ernakulam, yet it functions in a cramped setting. Even the lift stops functioning at times,” he says.
Kochi Mayor Minimol V K hopes the new government will find a solution. “The registration department generates significant revenue. If the government wants public services to function effectively, it must also provide proper infrastructure and working conditions,” she says.
Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod says efforts had been made in the past to secure land for constructing a new office building. “I have been directly involved in this matter,” he says.
“A proposal was made during the tenure of former district collector Jafar Malik.”
Vinod adds there was a remaining seven-cent plot on the old office premises. “I proposed handing over that land to the revenue department in exchange for a 10-cent plot for the registration department to construct a new building,” he says.
“However, the proposal failed to move forward. Officials at the registrar office rejected that site. They wanted land in areas such as Giri Nagar or Gandhi Nagar instead. Later, they approached the GCDA.”
According to Vinod, the GCDA stated that the land could not be provided free of cost and that the registration department would have to pay its value.
“The department did not have the financial provision to do so, and the matter reached an impasse,” he says.
Vinod adds that he raised the matter again ahead of the recent assembly elections. “I informed the IG of registrations about the issue, and explained that the revenue department had already allotted 10 cents for a new office.
Officials concerned need to act on it,” he concludes.
Time for change
The office handles several critical services, including property registrations, marriage registrations and KSFE chitty filings, all of which attract a steady stream of visitors every day
With no proper signage and heavy traffic surrounding the building, first-time visitors often struggle to find the office
There is no dedicated parking space
An official reveals what was initially meant to be a temporary arrangement has now stretched into more than a decade without a permanent solution