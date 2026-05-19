Siblings sizzle up buzz with ‘Smashy’ burgers

For many young people, starting a business never develops beyond ideas and dreams. But for siblings Ameya Sneha Smithy and Sankalp Manohar Smithy, it became a practical step, built around a shared interest in food.

Ameya, 18, a second-year college student, and Sankalp, 15, who recently completed Class 10, run SMASHY, a cloud kitchen focusing on smashed burgers and loaded fries.

The idea took shape from something simple. Sankalp’s interest in cooking, especially burgers, became the starting point. “I always felt my brother cooks well, and that made us think we could try something of our own,” says Ameya. What began as trial batches at home gradually turned into a structured menu and regular orders.

The menu remains focused and consistent, which includes options such as classic smash, Nashville smash, Buffalo smash, peri peri smash and crinkled onion smash, along with smashed patty loaded fries. Among these, the peri peri and Nashville burgers have seen the most demand. The burgers are currently priced between `199 and `240, depending on the varieties.

Based in Palluruthy, the venture operates without a dine-in space, offering takeaway and deliveries through food delivery apps from 6 pm onwards.

But the work starts by 5, as the siblings return from the market with fresh stock — chicken, buns, French fries, and other essentials sourced daily from local suppliers.

The process is entirely hands-on. The chicken is cleaned and minced at home before being mixed with a carefully prepared blend of spices and seasonings to create the patties. Each patty is shaped by hand, while fresh vegetables and other ingredients are prepared alongside.

A major highlight of Smashy’s menu is its range of homemade sauces. From Nashville and Buffalo to Peri Peri, every sauce is prepared in-house using custom recipes developed by the siblings. Their signature burger sauce, made with a special blend of different mayonnaises, spices, and secret ingredients, has become one of the venture’s standout flavours.