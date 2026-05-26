A co-working space with childcare

For many new parents, especially mothers, balancing a career alongside caring for a newborn often becomes overwhelming. Between meetings, deadlines, feeding schedules, and sleepless nights, countless professionals are forced to place their careers on pause.

Addressing this growing challenge, a new initiative near Kochi’s airport road is offering a solution — a space where work and parenting can coexist.

Founded by chartered accountant Liyana Hanan, Cubs & Co is a co-working space that includes childcare. Located near Bharata Mata College, the initiative creates an environment where parents can work while their babies and toddlers are cared for nearby.

“Parents should get a safe and comfortable environment to be with their baby without sacrificing their career, and that is what we aim for,” says Liyana.

The idea was born from Liyana’s own experience while working at Ernst & Young. Like many working mothers, she found herself struggling to balance the demands of corporate life while caring for her baby. What began as a personal challenge then transformed into a mission to create a support system for other parents.

The thoughtfully designed space offers flexible work facilities, including co-working desks, private cabins, quiet zones, and high-speed internet connectivity.