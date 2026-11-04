Return to childhood with play and movement

Sometime in May last year, a group of women in their late 30s and 40s came together for an afternoon of art, movement and play at an informal event in Kochi.

For many, it had been years since they had run around or played freely. By the end of the event, the women spoke about how good it felt to let their guard down and simply be themselves. It was a small, informal event, organised at no cost, but it would eventually lead to the formation of Project Chiri.

The initiative was started by T S Nandana, a classical dancer and final-year master’s student in clinical psychology at Christ University, Bengaluru, along with two of her classmates, Diya R and Vismaya.

That first event was an eye-opening experience for the trio. “Women of that age group are navigating a particularly demanding phase of life — they have to balance work, family responsibilities and the physical and emotional changes that come with age, including menopause. And the feedback we got was quite heartening. Some cried, and others laughed without any inhibitions. It made us realise how much people need spaces where they can just let go,” she says.

Bringing together their interests in psychology, art and movement, the trio began exploring how creative expression and physical activity could aid emotional well-being.

“Many believe that therapy is limited to sitting across from a professional and talking. But that is not the case. There are many ways to aid their mental health, along with talk therapy. We want to give people an experience of that,” says Nandana.

Since last year, they have been organising group sessions that encourage participants to engage with their bodies, imagination and creativity. “We wanted to create spaces where people could connect with themselves and others without feeling the pressure to fit into a particular idea of happiness,” Nandana explains.