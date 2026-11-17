Guns N’ Roses drew thousands of fans from across the country to Bengaluru on Saturday. On Tuesday, they will rock Guwahati.

Music buffs in Kochi, meanwhile, were left with second-hand excitement.

In recent times, the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Linkin Park, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Post Malone have all taken their tours to Indian cities. Kochi has never featured on the itineraries.

It’s a curious miss. For this is a city that has prided itself as a Western music hub. It has nurtured rock bands and devoted listeners since the 1960s.

No big-ticket concert of this scale has been held in Kochi since the 1990s, forcing music lovers from across Keralam to cities that have established themselves as welcoming destinations for international acts.

“I have always thought about this,” says George Peter, former lead singer of the legendary rock band 13 AD.

“Earlier, tier-3 cities like Kochi did not have a strong cosmopolitan crowd. That has changed. Bengaluru has long been considered a hub for international concerts. It has a culture that nurtures them, and a lot of government support as well.”

George believes Kochi has a brighter future for music and performance. “On Sunday, I attended the Anuv Jain concert at Le Meridien. It was packed with Gen Z kids. This shows that interest in concerts is very much alive in the city,” he says.