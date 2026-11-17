Guns N’ Roses drew thousands of fans from across the country to Bengaluru on Saturday. On Tuesday, they will rock Guwahati.
Music buffs in Kochi, meanwhile, were left with second-hand excitement.
In recent times, the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Linkin Park, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Post Malone have all taken their tours to Indian cities. Kochi has never featured on the itineraries.
It’s a curious miss. For this is a city that has prided itself as a Western music hub. It has nurtured rock bands and devoted listeners since the 1960s.
No big-ticket concert of this scale has been held in Kochi since the 1990s, forcing music lovers from across Keralam to cities that have established themselves as welcoming destinations for international acts.
“I have always thought about this,” says George Peter, former lead singer of the legendary rock band 13 AD.
“Earlier, tier-3 cities like Kochi did not have a strong cosmopolitan crowd. That has changed. Bengaluru has long been considered a hub for international concerts. It has a culture that nurtures them, and a lot of government support as well.”
George believes Kochi has a brighter future for music and performance. “On Sunday, I attended the Anuv Jain concert at Le Meridien. It was packed with Gen Z kids. This shows that interest in concerts is very much alive in the city,” he says.
The lack of a proper performance space, he stresses, is a major issue here. “I have performed with A R Rahman for a long time. I have noted that Kochi does not have a proper venue to host his concert,” says George.
“In western countries, stadiums are widely used for huge concerts. We have such a facility here, but we haven’t explored how to multipurpose it sustainably. We should learn from other places, develop facilities and open them up to such events.”
Event organisers agree. “The lack of a large outdoor venue is a big drawback in Kochi,” says Arun Sasidharan, founder of the live music venue On Stage.
“When big international bands come to Bengaluru, we try to connect with them to bring them to Kochi as well. But they require huge facilities, which we do not have. And where we do have open spaces, like the Kaloor stadium, the permission process is not easy.”
He also points to the city’s accessibility. “Organisers mostly look for places in central parts of the country, like Mumbai and Bengaluru, so that people from other states can reach them easily,” says Arun.
“For the Guns N’ Roses concert, many people from Keralam eagerly travelled to Bengaluru. Kochi has limited possibilities in that regard. Even when we bring in our homegrown bands, the audience is mostly interested in hearing covers. We are far behind cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru in spending money to explore the nuances of music.”
Ashiq Bava, CEO of Saina Music, which organises the Ocha hip-hop and EDM festival in Kochi, cites another hurdle: liquor licensing.
“At venues like Bolgatty Ground or Chakolas in Kalamassery, we have no licence to sell liquor, which is a major revenue source in other states,” he says.
“That revenue helps fund the ticket capacity needed to bring in big international acts. Even at the venues we have, there is no permanent setup for lighting, sound, security barricading and so on. At places like Sunburn Arena in Bengaluru or in Hyderabad, all you have to do is bring the band, because everything else is in place. Here, we have to build from scratch.”
Kochi needs to rediscover the music mojo, says Suraj Mani of the rock band Mother Jane.
“The city had it earlier. The likes of Osibisa and Diana King once performed in Kochi. I came all the way from Kottayam to watch Diana King perform here. It was packed, I remember. That spirit faded away for some reason,” he recalls.
“I feel there are no real obstacles right now. It’s an imaginary ceiling. Once someone breaks it, the music will flow back into the city. We perform in many places in India and abroad, and I feel we can do it here too. Many music festivals happen in Keralam, and the crowds are great.”
The musicians also suggest that the government could help by pairing one of Keralam’s greatest strengths — tourism — with music.
“Keralam is one of the most popular travel destinations in India,” notes George Peter. “That can be linked to music far more easily, bringing huge concerts and festivals to the state.”
That sounds like music to all ears.