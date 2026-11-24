Jonathan A Coddington’s interest in spiders began with a childhood habit of looking at things “very close up”. He first tried photographing insects, but they kept flying away. Spiders, he found, stayed put.
That childhood curiosity led him to Yale and Harvard, and later to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where he spent decades studying spiders.
Now an emeritus senior scientist and curator at the Smithsonian, he was in Kochi for the International Congress of Arachnology recently. He presented his latest work on Araneus angulatus — regarded as the first animal species described under the modern system of binomial nomenclature.
He spoke to TNIE about spiders, science and biodiversity. Excerpts:
How did you first get interested in the natural world?
I grew up in New York. My left eye is useless, and my right eye is very short-sighted. This was not discovered until I was seven. So I would look at little things very close up. That’s probably why I liked bugs and insects.
You were already something of a spider enthusiast as a child. Do you have any fond memories?
I was your average bloodthirsty boy! My grandmother lived in California, where black widow spiders are common. During one visit, I found a black widow in her barn. On my way back home, I was sent on an aeroplane by myself.
I had this coffee can with a lid on it between my legs. A stewardess asked me what was in it, and I replied, ‘It is my spider — a black widow.’ I wouldn’t say I particularly liked black widows, but they can get a rise out of people (laughs).
Spiders generally evoke fear and revulsion… Is this disproportionate?I have a theory I call the ‘ick response’. Children don’t start out being afraid of spiders. They may see their parents recoil in fear, and they learn that it is something to be afraid of.
I also think arachnophobia travels through cultures. There is a lot of negative stereotyping. However, in some egalitarian cultures, including among Native American and African communities, spiders appear as trickster figures in folklore.
When I meet people who are afraid of spiders, they often say they hate the way they run or their hairiness. I think that’s the forebrain trying to rationalise the initial ‘ick’ response (smiles).
In a way, arachnophobia makes my job exciting. If I said I worked on a particular kind of beetle, the first question would be, ‘What’s that?’ But if I say I work on spiders, people immediately have a story about being bitten by one.
How did your childhood fascination lead to academia?
At Yale, an eminent arachnologist, Alexander Petrunkevitch, had passed away a few years earlier. The university had his collection, correspondence and notes, but the biology staff couldn’t make sense of it. Since I knew more about spiders than anybody else on campus, they asked me to help organise the collection.
Then I went to Harvard for a PhD, and the Smithsonian actually headhunted me (laughs). They offered me a job before I had finished my PhD.
You have spent several decades at the Smithsonian. What has the experience been like?
I was the first arachnologist they had ever hired. I had a blast. I did a lot of work in conservation and genomics, and I also built the spider collection there.
Your recent research deals with Araneus angulatus, described as the first animal species named using binomial nomenclature. Could you explain the story behind it?
Swedish naturalist Carl Alexander Clerck was fascinated by Carl Linnaeus’s system of binomial nomenclature, which gave each species a two-part scientific name. Before that, species had long, descriptive names — like ‘the red one with a spot on its back, which has long legs’.
Clerck published a book ‘Svenska Spindlar’ describing around 60 spider species found in Stockholm, in 1757. His work was later recognised as part of the beginning of modern scientific naming, making Araneus angulatus the first animal species described under this system.
Sounds revolutionary…
But there was a problem. The original specimens of this spider had gone missing, twice! By the 1960s only 18 specimens were left. A specimen is important because it serves as the physical reference for identifying a species.
Around 2020, we found evidence that different spiders might be using the same name. We needed to identify a new specimen, called a neotype, to settle the matter.
A Swedish arachnologist recently found these spiders on an island in the Baltic Sea. He collected eight and sent them for genetic testing. We designated one as the neotype. Now, one will be preserved at the Swedish Museum of Natural History, while the others are coming to Washington, with us.
I also plan to preserve some in liquid nitrogen at minus 190 degrees Celsius, in a vault designed to last centuries. We are not going to lose these specimens again!
So, in a way, you have helped establish the identity of the first animal species ever scientifically named?
Yes! Isn’t that cool? I get to redescribe the first animal. But the research is really about accuracy in scientific nomenclature. If names aren’t accurate, there is no reliable way to communicate about species.
Your work has taken you to more than 60 countries. What do you remember most vividly from these expeditions?
I stopped counting after 60 (laughs). I was once in a Myanmarese tiger reserve, when I developed cerebral malaria. I started having oscillating fevers, and a veterinarian who was part of the team said I had to be evacuated.
The first mode of evacuation was an elephant. They strapped me to its side, and we went down a mountain. Then I moved into the Middle Ages — I was put into an ox cart.
I eventually reached the west bank of the Irrawaddy River, crossed it in a small motorboat, and then got into the back of a pickup truck. They drove me straight to the airport, where they practically shouted, ‘Get out of the way, we are putting this guy on the plane!’
I was delirious, but it felt like time travel — from an elephant to finally an aeroplane.
How do you view India’s research environment? Do you follow the work of Indian researchers in arachnology?
There are some amazing scientists in India. Siddhartha Gokarna, who has just returned from the US, is an example. He gave a really good talk in Kochi. There are many others doing interesting work. The internet has made global research much more accessible.
You were involved in establishing the Global Genome Initiative. What was the idea behind it?
Sometime between 1992 and 1996, I realised the natural world was disappearing. The idea was to preserve at least one species from every family of life on Earth. There are about 2.2 million described species, but they fit into roughly 10,000 families. That seemed a reasonable goal.
We built an international network of institutions, including several in India, to share information on specimens, DNA and tissue samples held in biorepositories. We don’t have much time to collect and preserve the really rare ones.