So, in a way, you have helped establish the identity of the first animal species ever scientifically named?

Yes! Isn’t that cool? I get to redescribe the first animal. But the research is really about accuracy in scientific nomenclature. If names aren’t accurate, there is no reliable way to communicate about species.



Your work has taken you to more than 60 countries. What do you remember most vividly from these expeditions?

I stopped counting after 60 (laughs). I was once in a Myanmarese tiger reserve, when I developed cerebral malaria. I started having oscillating fevers, and a veterinarian who was part of the team said I had to be evacuated.

The first mode of evacuation was an elephant. They strapped me to its side, and we went down a mountain. Then I moved into the Middle Ages — I was put into an ox cart.

I eventually reached the west bank of the Irrawaddy River, crossed it in a small motorboat, and then got into the back of a pickup truck. They drove me straight to the airport, where they practically shouted, ‘Get out of the way, we are putting this guy on the plane!’

I was delirious, but it felt like time travel — from an elephant to finally an aeroplane.



How do you view India’s research environment? Do you follow the work of Indian researchers in arachnology?

There are some amazing scientists in India. Siddhartha Gokarna, who has just returned from the US, is an example. He gave a really good talk in Kochi. There are many others doing interesting work. The internet has made global research much more accessible.



You were involved in establishing the Global Genome Initiative. What was the idea behind it?

Sometime between 1992 and 1996, I realised the natural world was disappearing. The idea was to preserve at least one species from every family of life on Earth. There are about 2.2 million described species, but they fit into roughly 10,000 families. That seemed a reasonable goal.

We built an international network of institutions, including several in India, to share information on specimens, DNA and tissue samples held in biorepositories. We don’t have much time to collect and preserve the really rare ones.