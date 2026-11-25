A couple of months ago, on an otherwise normal day, a Malayali celebrity received a message on Instagram. The tone was flirty, and she refused to engage.
The next day, her photographs, morphed into deepfakes using AI, appeared in anonymous Facebook groups. Obscene stories using her face and identity began spreading online.
Little did she know that the man she had turned down had stolen pictures from her profile and created a fantasy online persona, clearly out of spite. The images went viral.
She complained to the police with screenshots as evidence. They promised the links would be taken down soon, but as soon as one post was deleted, new ones appeared.
Attempts to trace the source led only to anonymous IDs and accounts created with stolen identities. After these efforts failed, the police formally asked Meta to take action. Months have passed, and nothing has been done. She still awaits justice.
As the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, cases like hers point to a rising problem.
Gender-based violence against women has taken new forms in every decade, and it is now spiralling out of control in cyberspace.
Recent UN studies indicate that the rise of AI has dramatically amplified digital abuse against women, making it faster, more targeted and harder to detect, and leaving victims without justice. Anonymity and the lack of accountability make legal action against perpetrators increasingly difficult.
The studies also expose how AI-powered deepfake tools, largely developed by male teams, are being used to commit extreme gender-based violence against women.
Kerala Police data shows an exponential jump in cybercrimes under the IT Act. Cybercrimes against women reported in Ernakulam district rose from 2 in 2025 to 93 up to August this year. That’s a 4,550 per cent increase!
Morphing cases jumped from 66 in 2024 to 94 in 2025, and 96 up to August this year.
“The most common cases filed, however, are linked to blackmailing and extortion. After these come various kinds of abuse and defamation carried out against victims through social media platforms,” says a cyber police officer.
“Currently, we receive most cases through the Online Crime against Women and Children (OCWC) portal, based on which FIRs are registered at the police station concerned, where necessary action is taken.”
One of the reasons for the spike, the officers add, is growing awareness of the OCWC portal and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. “Earlier, people had to approach police stations to file complaints. Now they can file online,” he explains. “The portals have been open since 2019, but gained popularity only in recent times.”
However, even as more cases are being filed, conviction rates remain low. The police blame the slow response of social media platforms.
“Whenever a complaint is filed, we immediately initiate steps to take down the links. Arrests are made in some cases, but most offences fall under the station bail category,” says the officer.
Lawyer Jiyas Jamal, who specialises in cybercrimes, notes that most victims learn of the crime only at a late stage. This causes reputational damage and immense mental distress. “And they are almost always failed by the system in the end,” he says.
“The main fault is that the legal system relies heavily on the cooperation of foreign social media companies. Under the 2022 amendment to the IT Act, companies have to respond within two hours. But they repeatedly fail to do so.”
When a case is reported, the state police forward it to a national centre, which seeks details on the identity and web links. “But as the number of cases is extremely high, they pile up on the desks of the Central Grievance Appellate Committee,” Jiyas adds.
“Then there is a huge waiting period for the company to respond. By then, extensive damage would already be done.”
Jurisdiction can also become a problem for the police. “Some of these crimes may be committed by people living outside the country, such as those studying or working abroad. This makes it difficult for the police to pursue the cases,” Jiyas notes.
Under recent IT rules, platforms must remove content flagged by an authorised government notice or court order promptly, or else they lose their legal immunity as per ‘safe harbour’ protection (such as Section 79 of the IT Act).
“Losing this shield makes the company directly liable for every illegal post on its site and exposes its executives to criminal prosecution or heavy fines. While the general user complaints are not met with such a threat, they take time,” says Jiyas.
Human rights lawyer Sandhya J terms the law “complicated”. She cites a recent case where a man was harassing a woman online. She repeatedly approached the police, and later moved the court.
“The harassment amounted to virtual rape. Yet, it took two months for a High Court ruling to delete the online posts. By then, the violatory content had spread everywhere,” she says.
“Police action too is often lax. The importance given to ‘VIP cases’ is not seen when it comes to common people. That’s what needs to change to set a deterrent.”
The law
Information Technology Act, 2000, says cybercrimes can be punishable with imprisonment for a period that may extend to either three years or five years. And as per Section 77B of the Act, such cybercrimes are cognizable offences.
Types of Cyber Crimes
Impersonation and identity theft
Using photos from victims’ social media and advertising on Telegram channels
Offering explicit services such as nude video calls and paid sexual favours with victims’ photos and names
Using images to create matrimonial or dating app profiles for scams
Producing AI-generated pornography for profit
Cyberbullying of public personalities