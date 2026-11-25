A couple of months ago, on an otherwise normal day, a Malayali celebrity received a message on Instagram. The tone was flirty, and she refused to engage.

The next day, her photographs, morphed into deepfakes using AI, appeared in anonymous Facebook groups. Obscene stories using her face and identity began spreading online.

Little did she know that the man she had turned down had stolen pictures from her profile and created a fantasy online persona, clearly out of spite. The images went viral.

She complained to the police with screenshots as evidence. They promised the links would be taken down soon, but as soon as one post was deleted, new ones appeared.

Attempts to trace the source led only to anonymous IDs and accounts created with stolen identities. After these efforts failed, the police formally asked Meta to take action. Months have passed, and nothing has been done. She still awaits justice.

As the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, cases like hers point to a rising problem.

Gender-based violence against women has taken new forms in every decade, and it is now spiralling out of control in cyberspace.

Recent UN studies indicate that the rise of AI has dramatically amplified digital abuse against women, making it faster, more targeted and harder to detect, and leaving victims without justice. Anonymity and the lack of accountability make legal action against perpetrators increasingly difficult.

The studies also expose how AI-powered deepfake tools, largely developed by male teams, are being used to commit extreme gender-based violence against women.

Kerala Police data shows an exponential jump in cybercrimes under the IT Act. Cybercrimes against women reported in Ernakulam district rose from 2 in 2025 to 93 up to August this year. That’s a 4,550 per cent increase!

Morphing cases jumped from 66 in 2024 to 94 in 2025, and 96 up to August this year.