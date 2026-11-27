At David Hall Gallery in Mattancherry, the centuries-old mural tradition glows in a riot of colours drawn from nature.

The lines, the details and the forms make the exhibition a magnificent showcase of practice that spans years. Created mostly using natural dyes, each frame follows Keralam’s traditional mural philosophy.

Organised by Kozhikode-based Chitrasopanam Art Foundation, the exhibition titled ‘Chitrakala 2026’ aims to celebrate the enduring artistic heritage. Curated by master muralist Sasi Edavarad, the show brings together over 50 works by 25 artists.

An alumnus of the Institute of Guruvayoor Mural Painting and founder of Chitrasopanam, Sasi says the exhibition is a pan-Indian project to popularise Keralam’s mural traditions.

“Chitrasopanam has students from across India and abroad,” he adds.

“Many of them have been practising in the field for 15 years. It is their works that take centre stage at ‘Chitrakala’.”

The traditional style, he explains, can be divided into two types: ‘Tantric’ and ‘Puranic’. “Here, one can see both. However, the main attraction is the natural dyes we use,” Sasi adds.