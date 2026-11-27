At David Hall Gallery in Mattancherry, the centuries-old mural tradition glows in a riot of colours drawn from nature.
The lines, the details and the forms make the exhibition a magnificent showcase of practice that spans years. Created mostly using natural dyes, each frame follows Keralam’s traditional mural philosophy.
Organised by Kozhikode-based Chitrasopanam Art Foundation, the exhibition titled ‘Chitrakala 2026’ aims to celebrate the enduring artistic heritage. Curated by master muralist Sasi Edavarad, the show brings together over 50 works by 25 artists.
An alumnus of the Institute of Guruvayoor Mural Painting and founder of Chitrasopanam, Sasi says the exhibition is a pan-Indian project to popularise Keralam’s mural traditions.
“Chitrasopanam has students from across India and abroad,” he adds.
“Many of them have been practising in the field for 15 years. It is their works that take centre stage at ‘Chitrakala’.”
The traditional style, he explains, can be divided into two types: ‘Tantric’ and ‘Puranic’. “Here, one can see both. However, the main attraction is the natural dyes we use,” Sasi adds.
At least 30 works in the exhibition have been created using only natural dyes — an area where Sasi has been researching.
Through the exhibition, he wants to spread awareness about conserving old mural relics in temples and to promote the use of natural dyes.
“When you see a work done in natural paints, it is easy to spot the difference. They shine differently. This exhibition kicked off in Bengaluru this year, and thousands came just to see the beauty and majesty of these works. I am happy to see such enthusiasm in Kochi as well,” smiles Sasi, who has been in the field for over 30 years.
Mural works, he adds, have lately been attracting youngsters. Visible proof is the enrolment at the institute run by the foundation. “Also, 90 per cent of the students are women,” he says.
The exhibition, he says, offers more than an opportunity to admire paintings.
“It is an invitation into the spiritual and artistic world of this classical style, where every line, colour and figure carries meaning. The intricacies are umpteen,” says Sasi, who recently released a book titled ‘Fundamentals of Kerala Mural Painting’. “Our next stop is Mumbai.”
The exhibition at David Hall will conclude on November 29.