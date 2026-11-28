The striking tree-trunk portrait of Bob Marley by a tea shop at Freedom Square in Fort Kochi hooked me into ‘Jamming’ mode. And by instinct, I stopped to zoom in on the reggae legend.
During a chat over chai, I learnt that the vibrant artwork was by Sanjay Dhruva, a local artist for whom the streets here are his “open-air gallery”.
The portrait is among several such works that have found a place on the walls and trees of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. From mermaids and popular cultural icons to graffiti carrying messages on social awareness and civic responsibility, these artworks are colourful expressions of the locality’s character.
Sanjay, who runs an art school called Dhruva, says making graffiti has been an annual exercise over the past six years. “My students, including children, join me,” he says.
“Every December, ahead of the Cochin Carnival and the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we take to the streets with our brushes and paint. Our theme: ‘Kochi is an emotion’.”
For Sanjay, this is a way of giving back to the community. “It is my humble gift to Fort Kochi,” he smiles. “Moreover, I am of the view that art should not be confined to galleries. It should be part of people’s everyday lives.”
Sanjay’s friends Salih P V and Nasar T A share this enthusiasm for making art accessible. Salih, in particular, has found an unusual canvas in pieces of driftwood washed ashore along the Fort Kochi coastline.
For nearly 15 years, he has been collecting these discarded pieces of wood and transforming them into paintings. What began as a creative experiment has grown into a collection of more than 100 works.
Art, however, has had to compete with the demands of earning a living. Salih runs a tea shop near the Fort Kochi Water Metro terminal, and painting happens whenever he can find some time away from the counter.
“Passion alone cannot pay the bills. Yet I paint whenever I get time. The driftwood I collect from the shore gives me a canvas that is different from the usual. Each piece has its own character, and I try to give it a new life,” he says.
Salih says he never had the financial means to organise an exhibition or the “connections” to participate in one. Therein lies a larger point about taking art to public spaces. “Street art is, in a way, our own local biennale,” he chuckles.
With Fort Kochi preparing for the festive season, Salih is hoping to organise an open-air exhibition in the space adjoining his tea shop. “Anyone walking down the street can stop and engage with the artworks,” he says.
Nasar, whom Salih and Sanjay regard as a mentor, is all for it. For him, the importance of these works lies in their connection with the place and its people.
“What we create here is an expression of Fort Kochi. Our art belongs to its people,” he says.
“You don’t need to do any deep analysis to appreciate it. But it will make you pause and smile. That is the beauty of it.”
Nasar, who has been making street art and graffiti for four decades, never signs his work. “If someone looks at a piece and asks who made it, that curiosity becomes the signature,” he says.