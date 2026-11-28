The striking tree-trunk portrait of Bob Marley by a tea shop at Freedom Square in Fort Kochi hooked me into ‘Jamming’ mode. And by instinct, I stopped to zoom in on the reggae legend.

During a chat over chai, I learnt that the vibrant artwork was by Sanjay Dhruva, a local artist for whom the streets here are his “open-air gallery”.

The portrait is among several such works that have found a place on the walls and trees of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. From mermaids and popular cultural icons to graffiti carrying messages on social awareness and civic responsibility, these artworks are colourful expressions of the locality’s character.

Sanjay, who runs an art school called Dhruva, says making graffiti has been an annual exercise over the past six years. “My students, including children, join me,” he says.

“Every December, ahead of the Cochin Carnival and the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we take to the streets with our brushes and paint. Our theme: ‘Kochi is an emotion’.”

For Sanjay, this is a way of giving back to the community. “It is my humble gift to Fort Kochi,” he smiles. “Moreover, I am of the view that art should not be confined to galleries. It should be part of people’s everyday lives.”

Sanjay’s friends Salih P V and Nasar T A share this enthusiasm for making art accessible. Salih, in particular, has found an unusual canvas in pieces of driftwood washed ashore along the Fort Kochi coastline.