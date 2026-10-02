Hooked on crochet: Why the craft is winning over the young

The hook is no longer confined to the hands of grandmothers. It is showing up in younger hands as people across age groups and genders discover the joy of making something by hand.

For Vineetha Nair, who runs Sarga Creative Space from her home in Thiruvananthapuram and conducts crochet workshops in Kochi, the journey began during the pandemic.

She had resigned from her job and was looking for something new when she came across an advertisement about crochet. “I just saw it randomly, and it piqued my interest,” she says.

Vineetha aced the art during the lockdowns. Eventually, she began teaching others.

What appeals to her is not just the finished product, but the process itself.

“Crochet demands concentration and coordination, while its repetitive movements can have a calming effect,” she says,

Vineetha noticed the effect among her students too. Some were doctors who turned to crochet in their free time.

“When they were in a stress-free environment, they used to work with a crochet hook and thread. Only then did I understand how relaxing this kind of work is,” she says.

At Local Sustainable Living in Maradu, Kochi, Mujeeb Abdul has noticed a steady rise in interest in crochet workshops, with sessions now held almost every weekend.

The sessions, he says, draw more beginners than experienced crocheters, with many participants returning for multiple workshops. “The crowd is largely young, particularly IT professionals in their 20s and 30s, along with children,” says Mujeeb.

“Girls and women still make up the majority, but Mujeeb has also noticed boys and men joining the sessions.”