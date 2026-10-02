Hooked on crochet: Why the craft is winning over the young

The hook is no longer confined to the hands of grandmothers. It is showing up in younger hands as people across age groups and genders discover the joy of making something by hand.
For Vineetha Nair, who runs Sarga Creative Space from her home in Thiruvananthapuram and conducts crochet workshops in Kochi, the journey began during the pandemic.
She had resigned from her job and was looking for something new when she came across an advertisement about crochet. “I just saw it randomly, and it piqued my interest,” she says.
Vineetha aced the art during the lockdowns. Eventually, she began teaching others.
What appeals to her is not just the finished product, but the process itself.
“Crochet demands concentration and coordination, while its repetitive movements can have a calming effect,” she says,
Vineetha noticed the effect among her students too. Some were doctors who turned to crochet in their free time.
“When they were in a stress-free environment, they used to work with a crochet hook and thread. Only then did I understand how relaxing this kind of work is,” she says.
At Local Sustainable Living in Maradu, Kochi, Mujeeb Abdul has noticed a steady rise in interest in crochet workshops, with sessions now held almost every weekend.
The sessions, he says, draw more beginners than experienced crocheters, with many participants returning for multiple workshops. “The crowd is largely young, particularly IT professionals in their 20s and 30s, along with children,” says Mujeeb.
“Girls and women still make up the majority, but Mujeeb has also noticed boys and men joining the sessions.”
For many, he says, the workshops offer a chance to meet people, engage with others and take a break from their routines.
“People are looking for human engagement, while learning a craft. Such workshops have become like a getaway,” he says.
Psychologist Seema Lal says the appeal of tactile hobbies could also be linked to the sensory overload of everyday life.
With constant audio and visual input, she explains, people are continuously processing information and emotions. Working with the hands can offer a different outlet.
Focusing on the next loop of yarn or stitch provides physical feedback through the muscles and joints, helping a person stay grounded in the present moment.
“The repetitive motion gently settles the nervous system without demanding words or explanations from us. Whether you are crocheting, moulding clay, or painting, tactile hobbies allow us to express rather than depress,” says Seema.
Crochet also offers plenty of room for experimentation. It can be used to make everything from dresses and toys to jewellery and home decor.
Once associated largely with household crafts, it has also found a place in contemporary fashion, with designers incorporating crochet into collections and celebrities such as Rihanna stepping out in custom crochet pieces.
That versatility is perhaps one reason the craft is attracting young minds as well. Eight-year-old Aradhya Krishna from Thiruvananthapuram discovered it through YouTube.
She asked her parents to buy her a crochet hook and yarn, researched what she needed and began practising with online tutorials. One of her first creations, she proudly proclaims, was a pink flower.
“I love crocheting because I get to create new things and try new styles and designs,” says Aradhya.
Her mother, Krishna L, initially watched her make simple flowers and was impressed by how quickly she picked it up. She then enrolled Aradhya in a professional class.
She has since moved on to making stuffed toys in the Japanese amigurumi style. “Crochet has also become a way for me to make gifts. For Teacher’s Day, I made my class teacher a heart-shaped keychain. She couldn’t believe that I had made it,” Aradhya smiles.
Krishna has received handmade gifts too, including a small coin purse for her to carry to the temple. “More than anything, her screen time has reduced considerably since she took up crochet,” she says.
Eleven-year-old Nathan Sam Jijo found his way to crochet during a summer vacation. He was visiting his aunt, who had recently picked up the hobby, and watching her work got him interested. She taught him the basics, including how to make a slip knot and chain stitch.
He attended a few workshops and continued learning through online videos once school started. “I started making granny squares, lily pads, flowers, pouches and bows first, and recently learnt to make crochet versions of fruits and vegetables,” he says.
His mother, Aparna, has noticed a change in his patience, focus and creativity. Nathan, who also enjoys drawing, now turns to crochet when he wants a break from his studies.
“Whenever he wants to take a break, he will come and say, ‘Mama, I’ll just try making something,’” she says.
Twenty-two-year-old IT professional Hareesh K N grew up watching his maternal aunt crochet and make things for use around the house. That familiarity made him curious when he later began exploring different crafts with friends.
They tried everything from woodwork to clay modelling, attending workshops and classes together, before Hareesh took up crochet after attending a workshop.
“It was a fulfilling experience. We get to make so many things; it needs concentration and is relaxing at the same time,” he says.
Compared with the other crafts he had tried, crochet requires fewer materials and less space.
“It is not as financially draining as woodwork or clay modelling,” he says.
“You can do it quietly sitting in one corner. And you get a keepsake, something you created with your own hands.”