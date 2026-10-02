Kochi rock band is back to prove why it is ‘Evergreen’

Evergreen, one of Keralam’s oldest rock bands, is back with a headbang.

The band, known for its hard rock music, powerful guitar riffs and vibrant stage presence, took off in 1998. With original songs, they lit up stages. Almost a decade later, they released their first album, ‘Between and Beyond’.

“2007. That was the year,” smiles Arun Sasidharan, the band’s bass guitarist. “Our first album, stage shows, tours… we even sold CDs of our album at the venues.”

But the dream days were over. Soon, the band members had to reckon with reality. “Age, responsibilities, families, jobs... Life caught up with us,” recalls Arun.

Now, the band is making a comeback in a new avatar: ‘Evrgr:n’.

Throughout the drought years, Arun kept the dream alive. “Meanwhile, I also started On Stage, Keralam’s first venue dedicated to indie artists,” he says.

A couple of years ago, founding member Sunil Silvester (guitarist) returned to base. Some other roving members such as Charles Nazareth (vocals), Syam Balakrishnan (guitarist), Jeffin Joe Jacob (keyboard) and Arun Roop (drummer) also got back for a reunion of sorts.

“It happened organically,” says Arun. Thus, the new Evrgr:n was formed. “We had just one goal: another album.”

With age came maturity too, laughs Arun. “We don’t have the misplaced egos of the youth. We know, first and foremost, we are here to make music,” he says.

The sound of the band has also transformed. From classic rock, Evrgr:n’s soundscape now involves elements of jazz, synth, electro, and progressive music. “It’s a new us. That’s why we tweaked our name too,” Arun says.