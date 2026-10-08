Kochi’s roads keep crumbling. Who is accountable?

Kochi has learnt to ‘adjust’ with bad roads. Or, rather, has been forced to do so.

Potholes. Shoddy patchwork. Misalignment. Uneven surfaces. Roads that sink, crack and crumble within months of being relaid. For residents, navigating these issues has become part of the daily commute.

When a road cracks up, it is initially ignored. Then it becomes a crater. Finally, it gets patched up. That erodes in no time. It is patched again. The cycle continues.

All along, accidents happen. People are killed or injured. Occasionally, there will be a hue and cry. And then, the city moves on.

Accountability? Nada.

The High Court recently made it clear that the problem cannot simply be brushed aside as bad driving or individual error.

Recently, while hearing a case on road accidents, the court observed that Keralam’s road-safety crisis also stems from failures in road design and maintenance, vehicle fitness, enforcement and coordination among government agencies.

It then issued a series of time-bound directions on road design and maintenance and ordered the initiation of an Integrated Road Safety Monitoring Platform for real-time tracking of road-safety issues across the state.

The court has also questioned the routine practice of patchworks without addressing why potholes appear in the first place.