Lost your reading habit? This online club wants to help you find it

“Once upon a time, I was a reader.”

Many of us would probably explain our reading journey with this common refrain.

There was a time when finishing a book was easy, when spending an afternoon lost in a story and picking up the next book happened effortlessly. Then life got busier, and books moved down the list, as work, family, and screens took priority.

Preetha Tojy knew that feeling well. A former content writer turned life coach, she had been an avid reader in her younger days, but somewhere along the way, reading stopped. When she eventually decided to return to the world of books, she found that she could barely get through a passage without falling asleep.

“It made me anxious, and I kept wondering what happened to me,” she recalls.

Her solution was to find company. And in April this year, that idea became Booked, an online reading community that is trying to make the way back to books less intimidating for people.

Preetha was inspired by some tips provided in the book ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear. “I used some of the tips to make the tasks smaller and achievable for anyone. So, instead of expecting members to finish an entire book in a month. We read it in small portions, taking our time,” she says.