Kerala Piravi with Poothanum Thirayum and other artforms

As Kerala Piravi approaches, Keralam is getting ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary as a state on November 1. Marking the milestone, Kala Forum, in collaboration with Kerivaa.com, is organising Vedhi, an evening celebrating Kerala’s cultural heritage through two traditional performances and a Mohiniyattam workshop.

For contemporary dancer and Kala Forum member Greeshma Narendran, the aim is to look beyond the handful of art forms that are usually associated with Keralam — Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.

Instead, Vedhi will focus on Kolkali and Poothanum Thirayum, two folk performance traditions from different parts of the state. Kolkali, which comes from the Malabar region, will be performed by Zill Zithar Mappilakala. Poothanum Thirayum, associated with Valluvanad, will be presented by Kaalika Kalakshetra.

“To witness these artforms on a stage is usually difficult, as they are not traditionally performed as cultural showcases. This is one of the reasons why it is difficult to experience them for an everyday person, but they can be enjoyed just as much as a classical artform. Folk deserves a space,” she says.

According to her, many people get exposed to artforms such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam that dominate the public imagination.

“These artforms have been more accessible for people,” she says.

However, the world of Keralam’s performing arts is much more diverse. Not just in terms of the types of artforms, but the regions they come from.