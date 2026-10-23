Kerala Piravi with Poothanum Thirayum and other artforms

As Kerala Piravi approaches, Keralam is getting ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary as a state on November 1. Marking the milestone, Kala Forum, in collaboration with Kerivaa.com, is organising Vedhi, an evening celebrating Kerala’s cultural heritage through two traditional performances and a Mohiniyattam workshop.
For contemporary dancer and Kala Forum member Greeshma Narendran, the aim is to look beyond the handful of art forms that are usually associated with Keralam — Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.
Instead, Vedhi will focus on Kolkali and Poothanum Thirayum, two folk performance traditions from different parts of the state. Kolkali, which comes from the Malabar region, will be performed by Zill Zithar Mappilakala. Poothanum Thirayum, associated with Valluvanad, will be presented by Kaalika Kalakshetra.
“To witness these artforms on a stage is usually difficult, as they are not traditionally performed as cultural showcases. This is one of the reasons why it is difficult to experience them for an everyday person, but they can be enjoyed just as much as a classical artform. Folk deserves a space,” she says.
According to her, many people get exposed to artforms such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam that dominate the public imagination.
“These artforms have been more accessible for people,” she says.
However, the world of Keralam’s performing arts is much more diverse. Not just in terms of the types of artforms, but the regions they come from.
“There are multiple communities and styles of artforms that we are still unaware of. We may have heard of some, but never seen. Keralam no doubt, has a rich repertoire of music, dance and theatre traditions,” she says.
This is where Kala Forum hopes to make a difference. Conceived as a space for artists across genres, the initiative aims to bring original works and lesser-seen art forms to wider audiences.
“We aim to bring lesser-known artforms that are still struggling, or are limited to a certain geographical location, to new platforms that are more accessible for everyone,” says Greeshma.
The event will also feature a Mohiniyattam workshop by Thudippu Dance Foundation. “The workshop will be conducted in the Kanak Rele style, which is rare to find in Keralam, though in recent years there has been an increase,” says Greeshma, adding that the workshop will provide an opportunity for audiences to engage with the artform by understanding its history, culture and techniques.
The workshop will begin at 10am and the performances will be held at 7pm on November 1 at Local Sustainable Living in Maradu.
Tickets are available on the WhatsAround app.