Repeat where the drinks shine, menu sparkles

As you enter Repeat and settle into your spot, the first thing you notice is what you don’t hear — blaring music. You can sit with friends and chat without having to shout over the music.

This new spot in Kadavathra brings food and music in a relaxed setting, and a menu that gives them a contemporary spin.

The name comes from a simple idea of wanting people to return. “What do we want? People to visit again…Repeatedly,” says founder Nithin Simon, who is also the face behind Panampilly Nagar’s ‘Coz Coffee.

There is also a small personal touch when you take your seat. The lamp on every table has the visitor’s name written across its shade.

The menu has been put together by chef Antony Jose of Tony’s Kitchen, who brings out interesting local and international flavours through his culinary experience. The result is a menu that is both playful and familiar.

The Kerala Karage is a clear winner. The chef has put a Malayali twist on the classic Japanese fried chicken. The coating is crispy on the outside and the meat juicy within. A mildly spicy, tangy and sweet offering. The kind of bar snack that will disappear quickly.

The Kerala beef taco is another interesting item. The beef is cooked well, without being chewy. Wrapped in soft tallow tortillas, the finger food is served with a side of beef jus and salsa.

The egg bhaji is inspired by Chennai’s street food scene, and comes with a fermented version of ‘kara chutney’, providing a perfect lift to the dish.

For those who prefer milder flavours, the beef tartar is a good choice.

Made with beef tenderloin, capers, shallots, caramelised onion mayo, potato pave, pecorino cheese and balsamic glaze, the dish has a distinct silky feel with each mouthful. The different elements come together without allowing any one flavour to dominate.