Repeat where the drinks shine, menu sparkles

As you enter Repeat and settle into your spot, the first thing you notice is what you don’t hear — blaring music. You can sit with friends and chat without having to shout over the music.
This new spot in Kadavathra brings food and music in a relaxed setting, and a menu that gives them a contemporary spin.
The name comes from a simple idea of wanting people to return. “What do we want? People to visit again…Repeatedly,” says founder Nithin Simon, who is also the face behind Panampilly Nagar’s ‘Coz Coffee.
There is also a small personal touch when you take your seat. The lamp on every table has the visitor’s name written across its shade.
The menu has been put together by chef Antony Jose of Tony’s Kitchen, who brings out interesting local and international flavours through his culinary experience. The result is a menu that is both playful and familiar.
The Kerala Karage is a clear winner. The chef has put a Malayali twist on the classic Japanese fried chicken. The coating is crispy on the outside and the meat juicy within. A mildly spicy, tangy and sweet offering. The kind of bar snack that will disappear quickly.
The Kerala beef taco is another interesting item. The beef is cooked well, without being chewy. Wrapped in soft tallow tortillas, the finger food is served with a side of beef jus and salsa.
The egg bhaji is inspired by Chennai’s street food scene, and comes with a fermented version of ‘kara chutney’, providing a perfect lift to the dish.
For those who prefer milder flavours, the beef tartar is a good choice.
Made with beef tenderloin, capers, shallots, caramelised onion mayo, potato pave, pecorino cheese and balsamic glaze, the dish has a distinct silky feel with each mouthful. The different elements come together without allowing any one flavour to dominate.
The chicken liver pâté and beef curry sausage from the Oktoberfest menu are decent additions, though neither leaves quite the impression as the karage or taco. The sausage, mildly spiced, is particularly suited to those who prefer their food on the gentler side.
The drinks are where Repeat gets particularly interesting. The Jasmine, a signature gin-based cocktail with citrus and jasmine-infused tea, is delicate, fragrant and refreshing. Not too sweet, with the citrus adding a crisp layer, it is an impressive concoction. The Guava, a clarified tequila-based cocktail, brings out the taste of the fruit with a clean punch.
“We didn’t try to be too different. We started by thinking about what we would like to eat and drink ourselves,” Nithin says as he explains what went through his and his partner Shouri Akineni’s mind when deciding the menu. That philosophy reflects in the bar’s approach, which balances classics with experimental drinks.
The Oktoberfest specials add another layer to the menu. The Hugo, made with sparkling wine, elderflower, soda, mint and lime, is a drink one can wind down with after a long day. The Diesel, a combination of crisp lager and Coca-Cola, is unexpectedly tasty, best if you’re looking for something to wake up your senses and recharge. The German Mule is the standout, with ginger beer bringing a lively, spicy kick to the drink.
Nithin says at Repeat, the food and drinks take centre stage, with music and aesthetics complementing them rather than being the sole attraction. The food and drinks make a strong statement for sure. But with little touches, like the personalised lamp, Repeat has put some thought into curating a repeatable experience.
For reservations, visit @bar.repeat on Instagram.