Join the hunt for district bird, flower, tree, butterfly...

Which bird, fish, tree or indigenous animal best represents Ernakulam’s biodiversity?
Residents have been called upon to help identify its official biodiversity species across several categories as part of a statewide initiative aimed at recognising each district’s ecological wealth and prioritising native species for conservation.
Notably, Thiruvananthapuram recently identified the White-bellied Treepie as its official bird and Drury’s slipper orchid as its official flower, among other selections.
Ernakulam is now preparing to follow suit, with the district panchayat inviting public suggestions in association with the Biodiversity Management Committee and the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB).
Among the species proposed so far are the Periyar cow as the district’s official animal and Mulavoor koorka as its terrestrial plant.
“The species shortlisted as part of the exercise will be assessed by an expert committee, with endangered species receiving priority for conservation efforts,” says KSBB district coordinator Sreeraj N K. “The final list of selected species is expected to be announced next month.”
District panchayat president K G Radhakrishnan says the public consultation aims to combine scientific expertise with the knowledge of people who interact with their natural surroundings every day.
“Traditional healers and practitioners of indigenous medicine, for instance, may possess extensive knowledge of medicinal plants and their uses,” he says.
“Communities living near sacred groves (kaavus), mangrove forests and other ecologically vital areas may also offer valuable insights into local flora and fauna. Officials have been encouraging such people to offer their suggestions.”
The exercise covers several categories, including terrestrial and aquatic plants, trees, medicinal plants, birds, fish, butterflies, dragonflies and domestic animals. Coconut and arecanut are also among the categories open for consideration.
“Hybrid, genetically modified, invasive and exotic species will not be considered,” says Sreeraj.
“Suggestions must meet scientific criteria, including the species’ local origin, conservation importance and current status on the annual list brought out by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.”
The exercise is intended to go beyond identifying species representative of the district. “The findings could help the Biodiversity Management Committee and local self-government institutions formulate policies and submit proposals to the government for protecting native species and their habitats,” says Radhakrishnan.
Meanwhile, other biodiversity initiatives underway in the district include updating the People’s Biodiversity Register, identifying potential Biodiversity Heritage Sites and preparing a Local Biodiversity Strategy and an Action Plan for the next 10 years.
According to KSBB officials, the statewide exercise is expected to identify at least 140 taxa selected by people across Keralam, helping inform future conservation strategies.
October 30 is the last day for residents to submit suggestions via ekmdistspecies@gmail.com.