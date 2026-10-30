Join the hunt for district bird, flower, tree, butterfly...

Which bird, fish, tree or indigenous animal best represents Ernakulam’s biodiversity?

Residents have been called upon to help identify its official biodiversity species across several categories as part of a statewide initiative aimed at recognising each district’s ecological wealth and prioritising native species for conservation.

Notably, Thiruvananthapuram recently identified the White-bellied Treepie as its official bird and Drury’s slipper orchid as its official flower, among other selections.

Ernakulam is now preparing to follow suit, with the district panchayat inviting public suggestions in association with the Biodiversity Management Committee and the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB).

Among the species proposed so far are the Periyar cow as the district’s official animal and Mulavoor koorka as its terrestrial plant.

“The species shortlisted as part of the exercise will be assessed by an expert committee, with endangered species receiving priority for conservation efforts,” says KSBB district coordinator Sreeraj N K. “The final list of selected species is expected to be announced next month.”

District panchayat president K G Radhakrishnan says the public consultation aims to combine scientific expertise with the knowledge of people who interact with their natural surroundings every day.

“Traditional healers and practitioners of indigenous medicine, for instance, may possess extensive knowledge of medicinal plants and their uses,” he says.