A celebration of literature, arts and culture at Kochi International Book Festival

From literary discussions and book launches to award ceremonies and cultural performances, the 29th Kochi International Book Festival promises 10 days of celebrating the written word and the arts.

The festival, which began at Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday, will run until November 8, bringing together authors, academics, artists and readers. The 10th Kochi Literature Festival will also be held as part of the event from November 4 to 8.

Spread across the ‘Parameswarji’ and ‘Kunjunni Mash’ segments, the fest features several stalls that offer thousands of books on subjects ranging from social affairs to spirituality.

The event will also commemorate several prominent personalities, including actor Prem Nazir on October 31, poet Kunjunni Mash on November 1, literary critic Sukumar Azhikode on November 2 and poet N N Kakkad on November 6.

Several award ceremonies are also scheduled during the festival. These include the Leela Menon Media Award for Excellence in Journalism on November 2, the Balamani Amma Award on November 6, the K Radhakrishnan Award on November 7 and the Madambu Kunjukuttan Prize on November 8. The Best Publisher Award will also be presented on the final day.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the Malayalam Day celebrations marking ‘Kerala Piravi’ on November 1, with panel discussions on the language and its evolution. The evening programme will feature a Mohiniyattam performance by Nandana Vinod, a Doordarshan-graded artist, followed by a performance by a Kerala Kalamandalam troupe.

The 10th Kochi Literature Festival, which begins on November 4, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. It will feature conversations on literature, music and contemporary issues, with writers and speakers from India and abroad. Icelandic writer and educator Bjorg Arnadottir will be the chief guest.

The cultural programmes on the lit fest’s opening evening include a Kalaripayattu presentation by E N S Kalari, Nettoor, and a whistling performance by Jyothi Kamath and her team.

Discussions on the Constitution, environmental concerns, extremism, the media and democracy will add to the festival’s public discourse. The National Book Trust’s Children’s Litfest will feature storytelling sessions and creative workshops, alongside literary competitions for students.

Evenings will offer a varied cultural line-up, with performances ranging from Bharatanatyam to ghazals that will be presented by cultural institutions, including Kalamandalam.