‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ puts Karukutty Church on the tourist map

This church near Karukutty railway station has suddenly acquired a new kind of congregation. They arrive with phones in hand, looking around in awe, and clicking away pictures.

For viewers of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, Christ the King Church is now familiar territory.

This is where Justin (Nivin Pauly) and Ashley (Mamitha Baiju) share a pivotal moment — professing their feelings for each other as Ashley steps out of a car near the church and rushes up its winding stairs.

The scene is brief, but the location has lingered in the minds of viewers.

Since the film’s release, social media has been bubbling with videos identifying its filming locations. And people have been making their way to Karukutty and nearby areas to see for themselves the places that have become part of the Justin-Ashley universe.

Notably, the church featured in the popular film ‘Sarvam Maya’ as well. But it achieved ‘stardom’ only now.

First, some basics. The church is part of the monastery complex here, dating back to 1917, according to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

“This is a church that is over 100 years old. It was established by CMI fathers who were looking for a quiet spot to build a monastery,” says Poulin Johnson, headmistress of the catechism classes conducted at the institution. “The fathers found this spot on top of a little hill and bought it.”

The church is reached by a long flight of steps, with a large piazza midway up. The monastery and CMI ashram here continue to be associated with the formation of seminarians preparing for the priesthood. A small school, St Thomas, also operates on the premises.

“The structure that stands here today is the original,” says Poulin. “The church once had a traditional tiled roof, which has since been replaced with sheets, but the rest of the building remains largely as it was. There is also a small garden where visitors can sit and pray.”

Attached to the church is the cemetery that also appears in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’. And, fittingly, the church is visible from Karukutty railway station — another location featured in the film.

“This is a quiet, peaceful area,” Poulin says. “It is nice to see people’s interest.”