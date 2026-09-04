‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ puts Karukutty Church on the tourist map

This church near Karukutty railway station has suddenly acquired a new kind of congregation. They arrive with phones in hand, looking around in awe, and clicking away pictures.
For viewers of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, Christ the King Church is now familiar territory.
This is where Justin (Nivin Pauly) and Ashley (Mamitha Baiju) share a pivotal moment — professing their feelings for each other as Ashley steps out of a car near the church and rushes up its winding stairs.
The scene is brief, but the location has lingered in the minds of viewers.
Since the film’s release, social media has been bubbling with videos identifying its filming locations. And people have been making their way to Karukutty and nearby areas to see for themselves the places that have become part of the Justin-Ashley universe.
Notably, the church featured in the popular film ‘Sarvam Maya’ as well. But it achieved ‘stardom’ only now.
First, some basics. The church is part of the monastery complex here, dating back to 1917, according to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.
“This is a church that is over 100 years old. It was established by CMI fathers who were looking for a quiet spot to build a monastery,” says Poulin Johnson, headmistress of the catechism classes conducted at the institution. “The fathers found this spot on top of a little hill and bought it.”
The church is reached by a long flight of steps, with a large piazza midway up. The monastery and CMI ashram here continue to be associated with the formation of seminarians preparing for the priesthood. A small school, St Thomas, also operates on the premises.
“The structure that stands here today is the original,” says Poulin. “The church once had a traditional tiled roof, which has since been replaced with sheets, but the rest of the building remains largely as it was. There is also a small garden where visitors can sit and pray.”
Attached to the church is the cemetery that also appears in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’. And, fittingly, the church is visible from Karukutty railway station — another location featured in the film.
“This is a quiet, peaceful area,” Poulin says. “It is nice to see people’s interest.”
The change has not gone unnoticed by those who work here either. A cleaning staff member, who is too shy to reveal her name, gushes that the place has been seeing a steady stream of film fans.
“It is usually busy here during Mass, which is held every morning on weekdays and on Sundays, especially. Otherwise, it is generally quiet, with only the occasional sounds of the schoolchildren studying here. But now we have people coming in every day,” she smiles.
One such visitor is Shaun Thomas, a 27-year-old who travelled all the way from Kozhikode.
“I have watched the movie three times already. I wanted to see these places,” he says.
The church, he adds, was beyond what he expected. “It is beautiful and serene. There is this calming feel to the surroundings,” he says.
At a nearby tea shop, the owner, Tomy chettan, is happy that his hometown has become a centre of attraction. “Some have even come from as far as Bengaluru, asking about the church and other places they can visit nearby,” he says, busy preparing steaming chai tinged with pride.
Karukutty residents Karen Jino and Dana Mary Varghese share the excitement. “It is lovely to see our little town become famous,” says Karen, urging me to check out the railway station too.
Dana chips in: “What they have shown in the film is quite close to how life really is here.”
Karen rues that she has not watched the film yet. “I saw reels on the locations on Instagram,” she says, adding that she has not been able to get tickets for the film.
The friends plan to visit some of the other locations as well, particularly in the neighbouring parts of Thrissur district.
Well, cinema has a way of making even the most ordinary places feel familiar. And, sometimes, all it takes is a few minutes on screen to turn a place into a destination.
In the neighbourhood
If the ‘BKU’ trail brings you to Karukutty, the surrounding area has plenty of reasons to stay a little longer — particularly if you prefer rivers and greenery.
Ezhattumugham Prakriti Gramam: Set along the Chalakudy River, it has walking paths, greenery, and riverbanks where one can spend quality time.
Thumboormuzhi: Experience the dam, a butterfly garden, a children’s park, and its well-known hanging bridge connecting it to Ezhattumugham.
Kuttippara Waterfalls: Located near the Ayyampuzha side, this is another option, particularly for those looking for a short nature detour
Following the frames
The popularity of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ has popped up a location ‘treasure-hunt’ on social media. One such page, DayToday Insta, has put together a dedicated guide to the locations where the film was shot
Spots that became movie-famous
Vasco House, Fort Kochi: Located on the Ridsdale Road, Bilal John Kurishinkal’s home became the iconic ‘Big B House’
Kumbalangi: ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ turned the fishing village and its glowing ‘kavaru’ into a tourism favourite
Premam Bridge, Aluva: George & Co’s aqueduct became popularly known as ‘Premam Palam’. The bridge was later closed in 2024, due to rise in complaints against anti-social activities
Union Christian College, Aluva: The campus became a favourite stop for ‘Premam’ fans after it was featured in the film.
Hill Palace, Tripunithura: The palace has become forever associated with ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and Nagavalli.