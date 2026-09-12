Pedal power takes to the Kadamakudy backwaters

Be it a bright dawn or a balmy dusk, when the skies over Kadamakudy turn into a canvas of changing colours and their reflections shimmer across the backwaters, the landscape offers a spectacle best enjoyed at an unhurried pace.

And now, there is a rather unusual way to take it all in — on a bicycle. Except, there is no road beneath you.

Near the popular viewpoint at Kadamakudy, visitors can now pedal their way across the water on a water cycle, taking in the beauty of the backwaters from an entirely different perspective.

Local residents Abhilash P G and his friends Ashik Poul and Yadhu Krishna recently introduced water-cycling at Kayaloram, an eco-adventure initiative managed by them in association with Kudumbashree.

“We were providing boating and kayaking services here and were feeling saturated. We wanted to try something different. That’s when we came across water cycling abroad and liked the idea,” says Abhilash.

The water cycle works much like a regular bicycle, but with floats instead of wheels. As the rider pedals, an underwater propeller, similar to those used in boats, turns and pushes the cycle forward, allowing it to glide across the water. It is indeed an amazing experience.