Pedal power takes to the Kadamakudy backwaters

Be it a bright dawn or a balmy dusk, when the skies over Kadamakudy turn into a canvas of changing colours and their reflections shimmer across the backwaters, the landscape offers a spectacle best enjoyed at an unhurried pace.
And now, there is a rather unusual way to take it all in — on a bicycle. Except, there is no road beneath you.
Near the popular viewpoint at Kadamakudy, visitors can now pedal their way across the water on a water cycle, taking in the beauty of the backwaters from an entirely different perspective.
Local residents Abhilash P G and his friends Ashik Poul and Yadhu Krishna recently introduced water-cycling at Kayaloram, an eco-adventure initiative managed by them in association with Kudumbashree.
“We were providing boating and kayaking services here and were feeling saturated. We wanted to try something different. That’s when we came across water cycling abroad and liked the idea,” says Abhilash.
The water cycle works much like a regular bicycle, but with floats instead of wheels. As the rider pedals, an underwater propeller, similar to those used in boats, turns and pushes the cycle forward, allowing it to glide across the water. It is indeed an amazing experience.
“The two floats also help keep it stable. We tested its capacity and safety before introducing it. Even a person weighing over 90kg can use it,” says Abhilash.
The activity is not restricted to adults. The cycle can be adjusted according to the rider’s height, making it suitable for children too.
Abhilash adds that youngsters are among those who enjoy the experience the most, particularly since kayaking can be difficult for younger visitors.
“All one needs is a basic knowledge of cycling. Life jackets are provided, while a guide accompanies the riders if needed,” he says. “This can be an exciting group activity, or calming solitude, tripping in silence.”
The initiative is being run as a small enterprise with Kudumbashree support. “Each water cycle costs around `85,000 to `95,000,” Abhilash says.
“We charge `750 for a two-hour ride across the backwaters. Beginners’ trial sessions are offered at `250 each.”
The activity has already begun attracting tourists, with visitors from outside Kerala among those who have come to try it after watching reels on social media.