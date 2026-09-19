GuessWho’s street art moves from Kochi walls to the gallery

Back in 2012, Keralam made waves across the world with a ‘mystery’. At the epicentre was an anonymous artist who converted Kochi’s public walls into a personal canvas.

The works attracted the attention of every passerby as the artist deftly wove Keralam’s pop culture references, blending them with global icons.

The street art brought the deeply rooted hypocrisy of Indian society front and centre, to somewhere no one could ignore or escape. Amid the busy streets, where everyone could see, the often monochrome works offered a stark reality check — sharp in humour as well as rebuke.

The Mona Lisa decked in gold jewellery like an Indian bride, a girl pasting Stick No Bills on a wall, Marx and Engels dressed as ascetics, Che Guevara as a head-load worker….

Even Vikraman and Muthu (comic characters from ‘Mayavi’) appeared as a criminal duo with guns — a la Vincent and Jules from ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Legendary actor Prem Nazir came decked out in a perfectly tailored suit, with a pistol and a halo of 007.

All the works were accompanied by the now-famous nom de plume — GuessWho. Many billed the artist as the ‘Indian Banksy’.

Now, recreations of select works by GuessWho, once visible only on public walls where time played both destroyer and keeper, have entered the gallery space.

In their first solo exhibition, GuessWho’s works are on display at Muziris Contemporary’s two galleries in Mumbai and Kochi.

Of the 25 works on display, 12 intriguing pieces are now within the walls of its Mattancherry gallery.