Express Impact: CMO takes up Kochi's #TreeLivesMatter issue

Following TNIE’s report on Tuesday (‘Tree Lives Matter’) on the alleged illegal chopping of three trees near Changampuzha Park, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has directed the Ernakulam district collector to take “appropriate action”.

The official directive accessed by TNIE was issued on Wednesday, even as the corporation, a councillor of the area and the PWD have lodged complaints with the Elamakkara police. The police, however, were yet to register a case, citing technical issues.]

“This is the second time the corporation has given a complaint to the station,” Mayor V K Minimol tells TNIE.

“The secretary wrote to the police station on Tuesday as a reminder, following TNIE’s news report. But the police officers are deliberately delaying the process, saying that there are no official numbers for the trees.”

Devankulangara ward councillor Vijayakumar K A, who first flagged the issue, says he is taking up the matter with the city police commissioner and the social forestry department.

“A clinic named Skin Secrets had chopped the trees, falsely claiming they had corporation permission. Despite multiple complaints being raised at the Elamakkara police station, no action has been initiated,” says Vijayakumar. Requesting anonymity, a top government environment expert questions the police’s argument on numbering of trees.

“Does it mean any ‘unnumbered’ tree in the city’s public spaces can be axed? If a tree is cut next time, who will take responsibility?” he wonders.

“The police must initiate a probe first, and then look at technicalities. It should be the other way around.”

TNIE’s report had highlighted this frustration amongst nature lovers in the city. This included the Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council and students of St Teresa’s College, who had emailed a petition to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Notably, the trees were planted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) about 15 years ago. The agency, however, has not taken a public stand on the matter.

Brushing aside allegations of a hush-up, a KMRL spokesperson says: “Though the trees were planted by KMRL, their ownership was transferred to the PWD in February 2019, along with all the relevant documents.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Harish Vasudevan is preparing to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He points out that the PWD has assessed the commercial value of the trees at less than `10,000, but “the value of mature trees cannot be measured by their present commercial worth”.

“We are looking into the conditions for registering a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. There is also a Supreme Court ruling on ‘How to evaluate a tree’, which we are studying to strengthen the case,” he tells TNIE.

“It takes years for a tree to grow, and if mature trees are removed, compensation should account for their future value. It is absurd that the trees were cut without permission and yet an FIR was not registered.”

Harish adds that a PIL being prepared will also highlight the need for a new mandate that accounts for the ecological and future value of trees.

Ultimately, it is not just about three trees. It is about setting a precedent. About recognising the cost of wanton ecological destruction. And about declaring that ‘Tree Lives Matter’.