LDF sniffs a stink in Brahmapuram master plan ‘revision’

Over three years after the massive fire at Brahmapuram choked Kochi with smoke, the corporation is considering a revision of the masterplan for the waste-treatment hub.

Spread across nearly 108 acres on the banks of the Chithrapuzha, Brahmapuram long served as the dumping yard for Kochi and neighbouring local bodies.

Following the fire, the then LDF-led corporation, in association with Suchitwa Mission, drew up a plan to transform the site into a waste-management hub, including a bio-park, waste-treatment facilities, a solar plant, and public spaces.

The first major task was the biomining of legacy waste. About seven lakh tonnes of waste had been processed by November 2025. The contract was subsequently extended to clear the remaining waste, estimated at 1.9 lakh tonnes.

Now, the UDF-led corporation council is considering several additional projects even as past proposals are yet to be fully implemented.

“The council has decided to invite expressions of interest to set up a food-waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram,” says Seena Gokulan, chairperson of the health standing committee.

“Similarly, a sanitary napkin incinerator of the local self-government department is also proposed here. Work on a new Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) is under way. The land-use pattern in Brahmapuram needs to be reworked. Discussions are on to revise the master plan .”