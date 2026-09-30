Where did Fort Kochi’s ‘star’ monkey hop in from?

Last weekend, local residents and shopkeepers huddled around a tree in Fort Kochi. They were drawn by an unusual sight: a macaque cuddling a kitten.

Moments later, the monkey, clearly not impressed with the attention, carried the kitten higher into the branches as if the little one was its baby.

These cuteness-overload scenes, captured by TNIE lensman T P Sooraj, soon went viral. And the macaque has turned into “a local star”.

For residents of Fort Kochi, however, the monkey is no stranger. It has been a regular presence in the area, hopping through the trees and occasionally strolling along the roads.

At Vasco da Gama Square and Nehru Park, near the Fort Kochi walkway, the macaque can often be spotted moving through the trees or

wandering around the neighbourhood.

“This monkey is a regular here. There are more in the area,” says Stanley, an autorickshaw driver near the Fort Kochi bus stand.

But there emerges a curious question: Where did the monkeys come from?

Fort Kochi is part of an island cluster, connected to the mainland by bridges and boats. There is no corridor linking it to the wooded areas of the district.

Stanley believes they come aboard vegetable or fruit lorries headed to the Mattancherry bazaar.