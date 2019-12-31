Home Lifestyle

Gardening, now made easy

Founder Vinayak Garg, 32, ex-IITian, has over a decade’s experience of building apps in the health and education sectors.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

There will be more activities for the children focusing on awareness and conservation of the environment.

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

Christmas was joyous for Lazy Gardener (LG), a Delhi-based home gardening brand. A nook in their office is now lush with two dozen potted syngoniums, philodendrons (ring of fire), variegated money plants (pothos), snake plants, and poinsettias, arranged on shelves to form a chubby Christmas tree.

The core team also wore Santa hats and surprised a few followers at their homes, gifting them the houseplant on their wish-list (the video is uploaded on their Instagram page @lazygardener).

LG launched in May 2019 with their product – plant stixs (three-inch-long sticks made from minerals and multi-nutrients).

These GreenStix and BloomStix (for flowering plants), Rs 500 each, are designed for the new-age green thumb, who is a busy bee and wants a ‘lazy’, non-messy, low-maintenance patch of green, to curb air pollution and stress, upgrade home décor, and indulge in a bit of showoff. You have to push the stick/s (their number depends on the pot size) into the soil around the roots. This becomes the plant’s ‘manure-source’ for two months, after which you insert a new stick.

Founder Vinayak Garg, 32, ex-IITian, has over a decade’s experience of building apps in the health and education sectors.

The idea to view gardening as a lifestyle trend came to Garg in 2017, while visiting his sister who had delivered a baby.

“While waiting for the baby to wake up, we’d have these discussions. One being, what we can do to save the environment. My sister is not as much into gardening as my mom and I, and after these conversations, I  realised that if I can solve the three variables of light, water and nutrition, which are required for good plant growth, in an easy, friendly manner, then even those who are busy will learn to enjoy gardening.”

After much research and minglings with online gardening groups, Garg devised PlantStix, and distributed these among fellow green thumbs as an R&D exercise. Initially many tested these sticks with dying plants and saw no results.

“But these sticks are for your ‘alive’ houseplants healthier and get greener leaves. These are meant to retrofit into whatever you are currently doing.”

Today, LG has is thick with plant lovers (already 56.1k Instagram followers), hooked to all the activities up their greensleeves. It starts with hashtags like #ApnaThymeAayega and #AloeYou (I Love You), and activities such as #SpellWithLazy (spelling every initial of your name with a plant name) and #GrowWithLazy (how to plant and nurture a seasonal plant).

The highlight: their instructional videos starring Garg. Bursting myths that succulents don’t need sunlight, to tips on watering plants in extreme weather conditions, are two examples.

Sneak-peak into home gardens and testimonies on how plants have bettered mental health are equally engaging.

In November, they hosted an offline event at India Habitat Centre, with discussions and plant solutions. This month, there was a plant-swap event in Hyderabad.
Garg’s 2020 plans include more products, and podcasts.

“I’m also working on indoor gardening solutions as balcony gardens may vanish in the near future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp