Taking the modern, cinematic route in wedding photography

Despite shooting all over the world for over a decade now, they still hold a special place in their heart for weddings in their home base of Delhi. 

Published: 17th February 2020 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twogether Studios by Arjun and Praerna Kartha is a well-known wedding photography and filming company.

The duo helped pioneer the new wave of modern wedding photography since their first wedding shoot in 2008, and are known for their off-beat, contemporary approach and cinematic video to capturing Indian marriages.

Despite shooting all over the world for over a decade now, they still hold a special place in their heart for weddings in their home base of Delhi. Here, they give us a lowdown on their two most challenging shots. 

Arjun 

Image 1: This shot was made during the vidai, and is one of those off-beat, unplanned images that just happen.

At the ceremony in Delhi on December 2018, I happened to be in right place at the right time when the teary-eyed bride glanced at her equally teary-eyed mother who happened to be perfectly reflected in the glass of the car.

Technically challenging, but we were proud to have taken this shot. It was taken by Fujifilm XT3, 16mm/1.4, at ISO 100, 1/400. 

Image 2: This photo may not look challenging, but the circumstances behind it certainly were! At this Gurugram wedding in February 2018, we had planned some brilliant locations for portraits, only to have the entire plan get rained out.

After which we found ourselves confined in a standard banquet hotel room with nothing much to do.

We wanted to do something out-of-the-box, so we managed to score a few mirchi lights from the hotel decor, hold them in front of the camera and voila! An image to remember. It was taken by Fujifilm XT3, 35mm/1.4, at ISO 200, 1/160.

