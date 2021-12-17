STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Cluep would have failed had my brother not joined me along: CEO Karan Walia

He goes on to explain the importance of Sobi’s contribution by recalling their early days of working on Cluep.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

While growing up, siblings usually spend more time with each other than anyone else. That’s a pretty good foundation which can be leveraged for life, like starting a company together. In fact, it would have felt “riskier” to do this without his younger brother, says Cluep CEO, Karan Walia.

Walia teamed up with his younger brother Sobi Walia and teen programming whiz Anton Mamonov to start Cluep in 2012 while they were still in school. The trio wrote an AI algorithm that can serve ads based on what people publicly say and how they feel on social media. Fast forward to today, Cluep’s patented AI technology is used by brands like Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s.

Here's what Walia had to say on what it’s like to be in business with his brother. “For me, being able to work with my younger brother has got to be one of the greatest gifts I could have asked for. The odds of you succeeding alone as an entrepreneur are super low. Especially, if you are trying to build something novel from scratch. I think Cluep would have failed had my brother not joined me along for the ride. I know, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He goes on to explain the importance of Sobi’s contribution by recalling their early days of working on Cluep. “When Anton and I were improving and retraining our AI algorithm, Sobi was the one labelling and building out a high-quality dataset for each of the eight feelings that the algorithm was supposed to detect. Sobi helped us settle on Dr. Plutchik’s eight wheels of emotions — Happy, Loved, Excited, Hopeful, Scared, Sad, Horrible, and Angry. So, if you give our AI algorithm a keyword that it’s seen before, regardless of context, it should be able to classify an entire sentence it hasn’t seen before into one of these eight feelings. This played a critical role in our ability to land paying customers,” Walia concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp