Sartorial secrets of the four-legged

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

As Delhi continues to experience a harsh winter, pet owners need to be mindful that their furry friends have the warmth and comfort that they require this season. It is a common misconception that pets are usually more resistant to cold because of their thick furry coats. However, they can often develop hypothermia when exposed to a lower temperature for an extended period of time. This is why pets need to be kept warm especially when they are outdoors. Thankfully, a few labels from Delhi are offering a range of pet apparel keeping in mind the needs of your furry friends.

More than ‘desi’

Up4pets, a small-scale pet clothing brand, was co-founded by Suchandrima along with two friends. Officially launched about five months ago, the brand features unique pet products across clothing, cushioned beds, as well as accessories such as collars, bowties, bandanas, and more. “This has been a long-time dream of ours. Pets have always been a passion that has connected the three of us,” mentions Suchandrima. Their clothing, which ranges from summer shirts to winter shirts and jackets, also features a modish array of sherwanis. Made using comfortable materials and lined with fleece, these outfits come in a host of sizes perfect for smaller pets like cats measuring 10 inches as well as bigger dogs of about 30 inches. Shikha Bhasin, a resident of New Friends Colony, mentions how her 11-year-old English spaniel Ginger loves apparel from Up4pets. “I bought a rainbow-striped winter shirt for him recently. I love that the shirt is waterproof, and it has velcro straps so it is easy to put it on Ginger. It is a plus that he looks extremely cute in it,” shares Bhasin.

Where: up4pets.com

Price: Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,800

Keeping it inclusive

Sakshi Bawa’s pet venture Mutt of Course, which was established in 2018, aims to provide an inclusive range of clothes and accessories for pets across breeds. Currently operational through their website, Mutt of Course also partners with a number of pet product stores across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. Their size-diverse apparels feature an assortment of jackets and sweaters in bright and quirky designs to keep pooches warm and cosy in winter. This year, they also launched a line of pet sweaters inspired by Harry Potter—embracing the traditional hues of the Hogwarts house colours. Their clothing is durable as it is made from tear-proof and waterproof materials. Himangini Shukla from Noida, who recently purchased a sweater from Mutt of Course for her two-year-old beagle Buddy, says, “This is one of the few sweaters that my dog does not have a problem with. It is soft and comfortable, and keeps him warm throughout the day. My beagle is very slim, so it is difficult to get a perfect size. However, Mutt of Course’s sweater fits

her perfectly.”

Where: muttofcourse.com

Price: Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,200

Tried, tested, trendy

NIFT graduate Aastha Bahl formally launched Stars and Snowflakes by Aastha in 2017. “At that time, there were barely any good quality products available in the country. I had to import a lot of stuff for my dog, which was also not up to the mark,” shares Bahl. Having designed jackets for her own dog, Bahl decided to launch her own pet label so as to provide quality clothes that would keep her customers’ pets healthy and happy. Their winter wear includes an array of jackets, sweatshirts, and double-layered quilted sweaters made out of pure cotton, in sizes that vary from six inches to 30 inches. While they use faux suede for finishing at times, Bahl informs, “Whatever comes in contact with the dog’s fur is always made from 100 per cent cotton.” To make sure the products are durable, each design is tried-and-tested by Bahl’s dogs—a Siberian Husky and a Rhodesian Ridgeback. Anubhuti Dubey from Gurugram, who has two Lhasa Apsos named Baloo and Blossom, says, “What I like about the jackets I got from Aastha is that they are warm but sufficiently light-weight, so my pets don’t feel uncomfortable during walks. They are also washable at home so it is very convenient for me.”



Where: @dogsofsns on Instagram

Price: Rs 450 to Rs 3,700