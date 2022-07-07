Home Lifestyle

Shravan Patil aka OkShravan in spotlight for hit project ‘OG Studios'

Published: 07th July 2022

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The art of storytelling is a challenging aspect for any filmmaker. Through storyboards and shot lists, filmmakers communicate what will occur on screen. Working to bring a visual spectacle for the viewers, filmmaker Shravan Patil aka OkShravan has been delivering his best work.

Shravan feels that it is important for the cinematographer and the production designer to understand the look and feel of a show, film, or series. He has directed several tracks like ‘Ali Ali’ by Shadab & Altamash, ‘Fakira Re’ by Divya Kumar, ‘Rang Na’ by Pratibha Singh Baghel and ‘Anwar’ by Salman Ali to name a few.

Being a self-taught filmmaker, he has worked with eminent personalities and has directed music videos for India’s leading labels. Shravan believes that a director’s job is to actively coordinate and supervise the cinematographer, editor, and production designer.

He says, “The entire cast and crew is responsible for bringing the story on screen. Right from the spot boy to the production manager and technician to the music artist, everyone gives their best to bring out the best outcome.”

He calls music a significant aspect of storytelling as it keeps one engaged throughout the narrative. Shravan has been catching everyone’s attention with his project ‘OG Studio’ which has a series of songs backed by his production house ‘TagDog Media’.

The songs released so far have received a tremendous response from the audience. When asked about the upcoming works, Shravan said that he is working on various projects. “Films are what makes me happy. I want to give my best as a filmmaker. I intend to explore different horizons and try my hand at directing web shows, short films and feature films soon”, Shravan concluded.

