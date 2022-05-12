How this 18-year-old photographer made it to glamourous Ambani Wedding

By Express News Service

When Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, announced her wedding in 2018, the media went gaga over the extravagant event which was supposed to take place. On the other hand, an Indore-based photographer got a call from an event company that changed his career once and for all. It was a dream come true for Akshit Garg who specialises in architectural photography.



In 2018, when Akshit was 18 years old, the young lad got hired by DNA Events, Mumbai for the architectural and setup shoot of the sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani. Akshit owns rare lenses of Canon tilt-shift 24mm and tilt-shift 90mm.



Akshit traveled all the way to Udaipur where the setup was built for Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any photographer to showcase their skills at an event of this scale.

Akshit is a well-known photographer in Indore as well as he is also an entrepreneur of a digital branding service called Keywits Creative Technologies. His photography business runs under the name of Akshit Photography.



At 13, when other kids of his age played with toys, Akshit enjoyed handling cameras and clicking pictures in the lap of nature. Within two years, Akshit stepped into the commercial business and built his portfolio. Since then, Akshit never looked back and his desire to learn more and more got him where he is today.



He says, “In these years, I have never even taken weekend offs. I wander around with my camera wishing not even a single beautiful moment passes without me capturing it, be it in nature or when someone smiles softly. It is about capturing the beauty of the moment in front of me. Beauty lies wherever you tend to search for it and almost everything, even an inanimate object has a story of its own to tell”.



Talking about his social life, Akshit enjoys a fan following of 12k on his Instagram where he regularly shares his work. Akshit is also an ace in wedding, aerial, product, and jewelry photography.