A play of light

Indecraft, known for handcrafted home accessories, has launched their exclusive multipurpose décor collection suitable for any occasion, especially Christmas.

Celebrating the essence of light and tradition, it presents a stunning range of tea lights, diyas, and lanterns that intricately blend contemporary finesse with a touch of traditional elegance.

Each piece is a testament to the artistry and dedication that define the brand. Transform your surroundings this Christmas into a sanctuary of warmth and sophistication with these meticulously crafted creations, where every flicker of light tells a story of timeless beauty. With these newly launched pieces, you can create a world where luxury meets tradition, and curate an ambiance of sophistication.

Lanterns

Twilight aura

The tea lights in the collection are all about warmth and tranquility. Designed to infuse a sense of serenity, these delicately crafted tea lights bring about a twilight aura, enveloping any space with a unique sense of isolation and peace. The collection caters to diverse tastes and room aesthetics, with some pieces embodying a universal appeal that seamlessly integrates with any surrounding. Each tea light stand reflects the brand’s commitment to timeless aesthetics and traditional values, offering a minimalist yet commanding presence.

Essence of positivity

At the heart of its design philosophy, the brand believes in the harmonious fusion of aesthetics and functionality, a principle that resonates deeply within its diya collection. Symbolising growth, prosperity and joy, these meticulously designed diyas effortlessly complement the sanctity of any room while also serving as exquisite décor for various celebratory occasions. Every diya is a testament to the brand’s devotion to both contemporary lifestyle sensibilities and the timeless essence of traditional craftsmanship. From the intricate detailing to the practical design that ensures the steady glow of the wick, each diya embodies the essence of positivity and auspiciousness.

Captivating glow

The lanterns in the collection are especially suited for Christmas festivities and can be used indoors as well as outdoors. They embody the perfect balance between subtle illumination and transformative radiance. Crafted with utmost precision, these lanterns serve as the focal point of any room, infusing it with a gentle yet captivating glow. Through the use of various materials they seamlessly blend contemporary aesthetics with nostalgic elements. Each lantern serves as a source of light creating an environment of timeless beauty.

Available online.

Price on request.

