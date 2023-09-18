A retail therapy: Eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi 

By Express News Service

Delhi is all set to celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and show. As the city fills up with Ganesh murtis, big and small, Kishore Kumar is busy handcrafting intricate idols of Ganesha out of mud, hoping to make this Ganesh Chaturthi an eco-friendly one.

Among the millions of plastic and plaster Ganpati idols that are made and sold every year, Kumar wanted to make murtis that did not turn out to be a burden on the environment. Made entirely from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, Kumar’s idols are as stunning and elegant as the shiniest ones made of plaster. The bulk of the idol is made from shade mati - a natural clay with high plasticity- ideal for idol making. The colours used are all-natural dyes and plant extracts that are mixed in water-based solvents. Depending on customer demands, clay brought in from Maharashtra and Rajasthan are also used to make idols. “All our idols dissolve easily in water. People can use the mud left over after visarjan for planting seeds or saplings,” says Kumar. He also makes the ‘Tree Ganesha’, in which the idol is made of mud from farmlands and has seeds embedded in them. It is the perfect way of going green and giving back to nature this Ganesh Chaturthi.

WHERE TO BUY: Kishore Ganpati Art, DD Road, Karol Bagh CALL: 9810872329

YELLOW GANESHA SITTING

This one is for those who like to keep their home decor simple yet sophisticated. Ganesha is known for his positive energy and wisdom. The yellow-coloured statue of the deity, made from high-quality polyresin, exudes a sense of peace and well-being that will make any corner of your home look good. The showpiece can also be given as a gift.

PRICE: Rs 2,070

SHOP: urbanlivingjaipur.com

GANESHA PLANTER

Plant enthusiasts and garden lovers can transform any space with this exquisite white pothos plant, artfully potted in a captivating terracotta Ganesha planter. White Pothos symbolises resilience, strength and new beginnings. With its air-purifying properties and tranquil sensibilities, the plant is also a great option for a house gift.

PRICE: Rs 855

SHOP: floweraura.com

DRESS IT DOWN WITH A TEE

Style yourself in this round neck tee in biowashed cotton. Available in maroon, black, white, bottle green, lemon yellow, lavender, royal blue, meteor grey and salmon pink.

PRICE: Rs 499

SHOP: uncultured.in

DRESS IT UP WITH A COORD

This deep sea-gold relaxed high-low kurta set in cotton lurex will make you feel festive-ready. Wear it with a pair of neutral mules for a stunning, ethnic look.

PRICE: Rs 4,799

SHOP: truebrowns.com

GANESHA GOES GREEN

BY: Lakshmi Thamizhmani and Debasmita Dasgupta Created by an author and artist from different parts of India, this inclusive tale of activism, ingenuity and sustainability, has endnotes including information about Ganesha Chaturthi, a recipe for homemade sculpting dough and instructions for making an earth-friendly statue.

PRICE: Rs 722

SHOP: amazon.in

GANESHA’S SWEET TOOTH

BY: Sanjay Patel and Emily Haynes With vibrant, graphic illustrations, expressive characters and offbeat humour, this book meant for 3-4 year olds, imagines Ganesha as an ordinary kid.

PRICE: Rs 489

SHOP: amazon.in

UPCYCLED WALL HANGING

Involve the children in Ganesh Chaturthi decorations with these adorable wall hangings. Made out of upcycled felt, silk, threads, cotton and beads, these are great eco-friendly alternatives.

PRICE: Rs 405

SHOP: amala.earth/products

DIY GANESHA KIT

Continuing with the theme of involving kids in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this DIY Ganesha Kit encourages kids to explore their creativity while also learning about Indian culture and its various mythological stories. The kit includes a variety of components, including natural dough tubs, stamps, stencils, rangoli powder and a toran-making kit.

PRICE: Rs 589,

SHOP: amala.earth

Delhi is all set to celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and show. As the city fills up with Ganesh murtis, big and small, Kishore Kumar is busy handcrafting intricate idols of Ganesha out of mud, hoping to make this Ganesh Chaturthi an eco-friendly one. Among the millions of plastic and plaster Ganpati idols that are made and sold every year, Kumar wanted to make murtis that did not turn out to be a burden on the environment. Made entirely from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, Kumar’s idols are as stunning and elegant as the shiniest ones made of plaster. The bulk of the idol is made from shade mati - a natural clay with high plasticity- ideal for idol making. The colours used are all-natural dyes and plant extracts that are mixed in water-based solvents. Depending on customer demands, clay brought in from Maharashtra and Rajasthan are also used to make idols. “All our idols dissolve easily in water. People can use the mud left over after visarjan for planting seeds or saplings,” says Kumar. He also makes the ‘Tree Ganesha’, in which the idol is made of mud from farmlands and has seeds embedded in them. It is the perfect way of going green and giving back to nature this Ganesh Chaturthi. WHERE TO BUY: Kishore Ganpati Art, DD Road, Karol Bagh CALL: 9810872329googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); YELLOW GANESHA SITTING This one is for those who like to keep their home decor simple yet sophisticated. Ganesha is known for his positive energy and wisdom. The yellow-coloured statue of the deity, made from high-quality polyresin, exudes a sense of peace and well-being that will make any corner of your home look good. The showpiece can also be given as a gift. PRICE: Rs 2,070 SHOP: urbanlivingjaipur.com GANESHA PLANTER Plant enthusiasts and garden lovers can transform any space with this exquisite white pothos plant, artfully potted in a captivating terracotta Ganesha planter. White Pothos symbolises resilience, strength and new beginnings. With its air-purifying properties and tranquil sensibilities, the plant is also a great option for a house gift. PRICE: Rs 855 SHOP: floweraura.com DRESS IT DOWN WITH A TEE Style yourself in this round neck tee in biowashed cotton. Available in maroon, black, white, bottle green, lemon yellow, lavender, royal blue, meteor grey and salmon pink. PRICE: Rs 499 SHOP: uncultured.in DRESS IT UP WITH A COORD This deep sea-gold relaxed high-low kurta set in cotton lurex will make you feel festive-ready. Wear it with a pair of neutral mules for a stunning, ethnic look. PRICE: Rs 4,799 SHOP: truebrowns.com GANESHA GOES GREEN BY: Lakshmi Thamizhmani and Debasmita Dasgupta Created by an author and artist from different parts of India, this inclusive tale of activism, ingenuity and sustainability, has endnotes including information about Ganesha Chaturthi, a recipe for homemade sculpting dough and instructions for making an earth-friendly statue. PRICE: Rs 722 SHOP: amazon.in GANESHA’S SWEET TOOTH BY: Sanjay Patel and Emily Haynes With vibrant, graphic illustrations, expressive characters and offbeat humour, this book meant for 3-4 year olds, imagines Ganesha as an ordinary kid. PRICE: Rs 489 SHOP: amazon.in UPCYCLED WALL HANGING Involve the children in Ganesh Chaturthi decorations with these adorable wall hangings. Made out of upcycled felt, silk, threads, cotton and beads, these are great eco-friendly alternatives. PRICE: Rs 405 SHOP: amala.earth/products DIY GANESHA KIT Continuing with the theme of involving kids in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this DIY Ganesha Kit encourages kids to explore their creativity while also learning about Indian culture and its various mythological stories. The kit includes a variety of components, including natural dough tubs, stamps, stencils, rangoli powder and a toran-making kit. PRICE: Rs 589, SHOP: amala.earth