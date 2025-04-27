Floored by naughty and chic

These carpets have a political air about them. Jaipur Rugs, of the artisanal carpet-making type, has cracked the heritage code. A collection created in collaboration with Dutch industrial designer Richard Hutten—Playing with Tradition—highlights humour, social awareness and sustainability in equal measure.

Hutten’s work, housed in the permanent MoMA and Victoria and Albert Museum collections, speak of joy and spontaneity, which also reflect in the Holi-inspired line. “These elements are blended in the design through bold and bright colours, real-world geometry, and a modern energy in tune with traditional norms,” says Rutvi Chaudhary, Creative Director, Jaipur Rugs. The design language is bold, playful, and full of surprises, reflecting Hutten’s creative and humorous spirit in the way traditional elements are twisted, flipped, or exaggerated. “You will notice asymmetry, unexpected forms, and quirky details that break away from the conventional. It’s a little rebellious and invites you not to take things too seriously—yet it respects the roots of the craft,” says Chaudhary.