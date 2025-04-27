Floored by naughty and chic

These carpets have a political air about them. Jaipur Rugs, of the artisanal carpet-making type, has cracked the heritage code. A collection created in collaboration with Dutch industrial designer Richard Hutten—Playing with Tradition—highlights humour, social awareness and sustainability in equal measure.
Hutten’s work, housed in the permanent MoMA and Victoria and Albert Museum collections, speak of joy and spontaneity, which also reflect in the Holi-inspired line. “These elements are blended in the design through bold and bright colours, real-world geometry, and a modern energy in tune with traditional norms,” says Rutvi Chaudhary, Creative Director, Jaipur Rugs. The design language is bold, playful, and full of surprises, reflecting Hutten’s creative and humorous spirit in the way traditional elements are twisted, flipped, or exaggerated. “You will notice asymmetry, unexpected forms, and quirky details that break away from the conventional. It’s a little rebellious and invites you not to take things too seriously—yet it respects the roots of the craft,” says Chaudhary.
One of the most coveted and talked about pieces is a rug covered in banana patterns. Another standout rug feels like two completely different designs stitched into one. It’s split in half—one side soft and traditional, the other bold and graphic.
The collection was nearly two years in the making. “It’s not a quick process, especially when you’re working with hand-knotted rugs and collaborating closely with artisans,” shares Chaudhary. The collection, along with three other collaborations featuring Tatiana de Nicolay, Peter D’Ascoli, and VIMAR 1991, were recently showcased at the prestigious design event, Salone del Mobile in Milan. The VIMAR 1991 and Jaipur Rugs collaboration titled Atelier Collection represents the ‘haute couture’ of luxury rugs with its fine quality of fabric and sophisticated designs.
“Presenting their work in Milan felt right—it celebrated the global spirit of design and highlighted how traditional Indian craftsmanship can connect with creative voices from around the world. It’s not just about rugs; it’s about stories, cultures, and collaborations coming to life,” says Chaudhary.