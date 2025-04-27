Take a Bite of Sunscreen

What Are Edible Sunscreens

Edible sunscreens are dietary supplements containing antioxidants such as astaxanthin, beta-carotene, lycopene, polypodium leucotomos, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins C and E. These nutrients aim to enhance the body’s internal defenses against UV-induced oxidative stress and inflammation.

A 2022 study published in the MDPI journal shows that oral supplementation with vitamins E and C, especially in combination, can reduce the number of sunburnt cells after UV exposure. Similarly, ingredients like astaxanthin (from microalgae), lycopene (from tomatoes), and beta-carotene (from carrots) have shown promise in improving the skin’s resilience to sun damage.

“Edible sunscreens work alongside topical sunscreens by building skin resistance,” says Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder of Cosmo-Square Clinic, Pune.

Science, Skepticism, and Safety

Anika Sharma, 19, a budding athlete, decided to experiment with this trending sun-care hack she discovered on social media last month. Hours of daily training under the sun had left her searching for better protection, and the idea of building UV resistance from within sounded appealing. She opted for oral SPF supplements while significantly cutting back on topical sunscreen.

“Initially, the results seemed promising. My skin appeared less red, and I noticed a reduction in tanning,” she narrates. But within a fortnight, reality set in. Her face bore the marks of overexposure—sunburn, uneven pigmentation, and dryness. A consultation with her dermatologist offered clarity. “Supplements can support your skin,” she was told, “but topical SPF is irreplaceable.”