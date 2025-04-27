Take a Bite of Sunscreen

Prerna Desai, a Bengaluru-based architect, embarked on a backpacking trip across Indonesia in January. Despite using SPF 50 sunscreen diligently, she found herself battling persistent sunburn and skin irritation. After returning home, a dermatologist recommended an antioxidant-rich edible sunscreen supplement. “After a month of taking astaxanthin and lycopene supplements, I noticed my skin was less prone to redness and irritation. It wasn’t a miracle cure, but it certainly helped my sensitive skin face the sun better,” she says.
Prerna’s experience mirrors a growing trend: people seeking added protection through edible sunscreens, also called oral sunscreens or SPF pills.
What Are Edible Sunscreens
Edible sunscreens are dietary supplements containing antioxidants such as astaxanthin, beta-carotene, lycopene, polypodium leucotomos, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins C and E. These nutrients aim to enhance the body’s internal defenses against UV-induced oxidative stress and inflammation.
A 2022 study published in the MDPI journal shows that oral supplementation with vitamins E and C, especially in combination, can reduce the number of sunburnt cells after UV exposure. Similarly, ingredients like astaxanthin (from microalgae), lycopene (from tomatoes), and beta-carotene (from carrots) have shown promise in improving the skin’s resilience to sun damage.
“Edible sunscreens work alongside topical sunscreens by building skin resistance,” says Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder of Cosmo-Square Clinic, Pune.
Science, Skepticism, and Safety
Anika Sharma, 19, a budding athlete, decided to experiment with this trending sun-care hack she discovered on social media last month. Hours of daily training under the sun had left her searching for better protection, and the idea of building UV resistance from within sounded appealing. She opted for oral SPF supplements while significantly cutting back on topical sunscreen.
“Initially, the results seemed promising. My skin appeared less red, and I noticed a reduction in tanning,” she narrates. But within a fortnight, reality set in. Her face bore the marks of overexposure—sunburn, uneven pigmentation, and dryness. A consultation with her dermatologist offered clarity. “Supplements can support your skin,” she was told, “but topical SPF is irreplaceable.”
While the internal protection offered by these supplements is beneficial, they function differently from traditional topical sunscreens. Amidst growing interest, dermatologists caution against over-reliance. Dr Garima Tyagi, dermatologist at SENS Clinic, New Delhi, says, “Physical sunscreens reflect sunlight using mineral UV filters like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Chemical forms of sunscreens absorb UV radiation and convert it to more harmless energy. Edible sunscreens, however, are essentially antioxidants. They help neutralise free radicals generated by UV exposure and may reverse oxidative skin damage.” From a regulatory standpoint, edible sunscreens in India fall under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as dietary supplements. FSSAI clearly states that health supplements cannot claim to prevent, treat, or cure diseases— including sun damage.
Nutritional Support for Skin Health
Even though edible sunscreens are not miracle cures, they offer added benefits for skin health. Eating more nutrientrich foods is certainly beneficial. According to Ishita Kanuga, Senior Clinical Dietitian at Zaocare, Ahmedabad, “Antioxidant-rich nutrients not only support UV resistance but also improve skin elasticity and hydration and reduce signs of ageing.”
The rise of edible sunscreens reflects growing consumer awareness of holistic skincare. However, experts strongly agree they are no substitute for topical SPF products.