Beauty and the brushes

It’s early spring time. Leaving the winter blues behind and spicing up the glam game sounds like a plan. The new makeup trends in the beauty world are definitely going to make you want to step out and spread the word.

The Shimmer

This time around, the trend has all grown up. Think tiny pops of metallic and subtle shimmer accents on eyes and atop cheekbones. It is more refined: delicate, pearlescent tones rather than chunky glitter.

Steps

● Prep your skin with a moisturiser that's right for your skin type

● Use a shimmer eyeshadow to add brightness and highlight your eyes

● Use a dry eyeshadow brush to blend the edges of the eyeshadow

● Apply a creamy gloss to your lips to complement the shimmer